'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Announces She Has Become a Grandmother

Nadya Suleman -- better known as the "Octomom" who gave birth to a whopping 14 children -- is now a gramma!

Suleman, 49, made the big reveal Sunday on Instagram, posting a photo of her cute little granddaughter's foot poking out from underneath a blanket.

She also wrote a caption, thanking her son and daughter-in-law for "giving us this beautiful gift," while saying their family was blessed to have a new member. Suleman said the tot was loved by everyone and couldn't wait to watch her grow.

The "Octomom" -- who got her nickname after pumping out a set of octuplets in 2009 -- did not reveal the baby's name or pedigree information. But she posted the IG message August 30, 2024, suggesting the infant was born on or around that date.

Suleman wasn't only famous for her boatload of kids ... but also for starring in a porno flick, "Octomom Home Alone," in order to feed her massive clan.

The single mom of 14 kids has previously accepted $2,000 per month in food stamps from the state of California, where she lived in Orange County. It's unclear if she's currently on public assistance.