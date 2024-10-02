TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Step into style with Martha Stewart's collaboration with Skechers!

The lifestyle expert's line with Skechers is the perfect combination of cute and comfort -- bringing the best of her iconic, classic style with the known comfort and high-quality of the footwear brand.

From stylish sandals to chic sneakers -- these shoes from Martha Stewart's Skechers collection from Amazon are must-haves for anyone trying to change up their look this fall, without breaking the bank!

Martha Stewart x Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 Neptune sneakers are a great choice for people on the go who still want to look effortlessly stylish! The shoes feature Skechers' exclusive Hands Free Slips-Ins technology with a unique Comfort Pillow in the heel. They also include Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole, and a metallic Stretch Fit upper for a comfortable sock-like feel.

The sneakers are also vegan and machine washable, so you don't need to worry if you get them dirty!

The shoes also come in three colors -- black, olive and natural -- so you can choose whatever color best fits your style.

"Best slip on shoes I've worn to date. They simply fit and support the foot better than any other stretch on slip on I've tried," a satisfied Amazon customer wrote. "Nice subtle sparkles in the material, pretty natural color that goes with lots of outfits. Will order the other two colors, as well."

Skechers Womens Martha Stewart Ultra Flex 3.0 Neptune



The Martha Stewart x Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 Slip-ins Daylight shoes put the sneak in sneakers as they appear to be laced, but are, in fact, a slip-on shoe! Like the Neptune shoes, the Daylight sneakers are designed with Skechers' Hands Free Slips-Ins molded heel panel, a knit Stretch Fit upper, and an Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. Also similar to the Neptune Skechers, the Daylight shoes are vegan and machine washable.

However, as previously mentioned, the fact that the shoes appear to be like regular sneakers, but are slip-ons is what really make them stand out, as pointed out by Amazon customers.

"Wow! Looks and feels like a sneaker, but it's a slip-on!" a happy reviewer wrote, with the user adding the shoes "look like you tie them, but they are 100% slip on" and are "great for easy off/on at airport security."

Skechers Womens Martha Stewart Ultra Flex 3.0 Slip ins Daylight



Want some height without having to deal with discomfort? Enter Martha Stewart x Skechers Plateau Chic Lady sneakers! These lace-up platform sneakers -- which come in three stunning colors -- features a suede leather upper with stitching detail and a platform midsole, with Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam inside. The two-inch platform adds extra height and helps elevate any fall look!

Customers on Amazon are praising the sneakers for their comfort and aesthetic.

"These are the most comfortable and adorable sneakers. I love the platform base and they are true to size," a satisfied customer wrote. "I purchased these for some upcoming travel. I wanted a comfortable walking shoe that is also cute. Don't hesitate to purchase these!"

"Love these!" another happy reviewer said. "They are extremely comfortable from the first moment I put them on. Good foot bed, love the suede look and the little extra height."

Skechers Womens Martha Stewart Plateau Chic Lady



Everyone needs a classic sneaker in their closet -- and the Martha Stewart x Skechers Cordova Classic Spirit shoes are the perfect choice for a cute, yet super comfy sneaker!

These adorable sneakers feature a synthetic duraleather upper with a genuine suede overlay upper. The Cordova Classic Spirit sneakers also have a shock-absorbing midsole and a flexible traction outsole. Like other Skechers shoes on this list, the sneakers feature Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam inside.

"These are incredibly sturdy looking, yet fit like a slipper. The quality is exceptional and the look is edgy and hip," a five-star review wrote, while another called the shoes "so cute."

Skechers Womens Martha Stewart Cordova Classic Spirit



You'll be the talk of the town with the Martha Stewart x Skechers Pier Life Reflection shoes! These fashion wedge sneakers feature Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam's cushioned comfort insole, a Stretch Fit mesh kit upper with sparkle embellishments, and Stretch Fit design for sock-like comfort.

"These shoes are so cute and comfortable. I wore them to class tonight and several people noticed them and complimented me," an Amazon reviewer wrote. "The fit is true to size."

"Love the shoes. very comfortable and looks great on my feet. High quality too," another happy customer said.

Skechers Womens Martha Stewart Pier Lite Reflection



Get ready to feel extra comfy with Martha Stewart x Skechers Going Comfy Feeling slipper clogs! These shoes are cute, yet versatile, and can be worn for many occasions -- from gardening to running errands to just walking around the house. The clogs feature a began microsuede upper in a shimmery finish for added sparkle, a cozy lining inside, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.

"I'm always happy with my Skechers purchases," a happy reviewer wrote. "This is my first Skechers/Martha Stewart purchase but it won't be my last. Perfect fit. Beautiful. Super comfortable. Highly recommend."

"These are super comfortable, and really pretty. I love the subtle sparkle, and color," another thrilled customer said.

Skechers Womens Martha Stewart Easy Going Comfy Feeling



Everyone needs a good pair of sandals that they can wear year-round! And Martha Stewart's Skechers Reggae Cup Coastal Trail sandals are a great choice for any occasion or activity.

The sandals feature a strappy two-tone woven upper with an adjustable sling back strap, an arch-supportive cushioned footbed, and a platform heel. The shoes -- which come in three different colors on Amazon -- are crafted with 100% vegan materials and are machine washable!

"These sandals are absolutely wonderful. I bought them in beige too. Very, very comfortable," a customer wrote, while another praised the shoes for their arch support and comfortability.

Skechers Womens Martha Stewart Reggae Cup Coastal Trail



Summer may be over, but you can keep the beach vibes going all year with Martha Stewart x Skechers Breezie-Shiny Luster Wedge sandals! These vegan wedge slide sandals feature a synthetic metallic upper with a cushioned comfort footbed and a low cork veneer heel. And customers on Amazon love the glam yet comfortable shoes!

"They are very comfortable with good arch support," a happy customer wrote, while another said the shoes fit "perfectly," and praised Skechers for how the brand's shoes fit them.

A third reviewer praised the sandals' "great adjustable fit."

Skechers Womens Martha Stewart Breezie-Shiny Luster Wedge Sandal



For those looking for a fashionable wedge sandals that are super comfortable and won't break the bank, look no further than Martha Stewart x Skechers Arch Fit Beverlee Brentwood sandals.

These sandals feature a platform wedge heel for added height, without having to sacrifice comfort. The shoes have an Arch Fit footbed and Luke Foam cushioning, and feature an adjustable fit to customize to your liking. The sandals can help elevate any look and take any outfit from day to night!

"Shocked to find such cute and comfortable sandals with orthopedic support," a satisfied customer wrote, adding that they are "much nicer" than they expected. "They are super comfortable for my high arches."

"I bought these to wear with a sundress to a party wear I would be on my feet for several hours," another reviewer said. "I have nerve damage and was really worried about being uncomfortable and needing to leave early. But these sandals were amazing! They not only look great but were so comfortable that they more felt like wearing house shoes than dressy sandals. 10/10."

Skechers Womens Martha Stewart Arch Fit Beverlee Brentwood



