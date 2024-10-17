'Girls Gone Wild' Founder Joe Francis Claims He's Being Extorted in Mexico

Joe Francis claims a "sick person" is trying to extort him for money in Mexico, threatening to release police photos of him and sensitive information ... so Joe's telling his own version of events.

The "Girls Gone Wild" founder just posted the photos he claims he's being extorted over ... he says they show his injuries from an alleged incident back in March, when he says he was beaten and robbed at gunpoint near his huge estate in Punta Mita.

Joe says he was jogging by the golf course in the Punta Mita Resort, running by Bill Gates' house, with his bodyguard trailing behind in a Mercedes-Benz -- when 8 masked gunmen appeared and grabbed him, pulling him into the bushes at gunpoint.

He says the men tied him up, beat him and robbed him ... taking his cell phone and money and driving off with his bodyguard and his car. He says they all went to his home and were let inside by Punta Mita security, and the men robbed his house ... all while he was bound and gagged.

Joe claims it's "obviously an inside job" ... alleging his bodyguard and Punta Mita security were working with the masked gunmen. He also claims police told him it was an inside job.

From there, Joe says he was able to break free and walk to the nearest Punta Mita security booth, where he says guards refused to call the police or take him to the hospital. Joe says he was told the resort didn't want any bad publicity.

Joe says he walked a mile to Punta Mita Hospital and called police, who took photos of his black eye, bruises and a cut on his leg. He says the hospital took a blood test that showed he didn't have drugs or alcohol in his system.

At the hospital, Joe says he was the victim of another crime ... claiming the hospital put him in a medically induced coma -- even though he says he had no life-threatening injuries. Joe says the hospital kept him in a coma for 10 days in an effort to bill his insurance company.