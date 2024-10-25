Best Trendy Handbag Charms and Keychains

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

This season, take your bag from boring and basic to fun and fashionable with a collection of charms and keychains.

Inspired by late style icon Jane Birkin and her signature over-the-top handbag accessories, fashionistas are following her lead by adding a personal touch to all of their purses. From sparkling cherry charms to cute plush pieces, there’s something for everyone to showcase their favorite things on their favorite bags.

You can find all of our top picks for cute charms below.

Add some designer flair to any charm cluster with this Coach Miniature Purse Charm .

This micro charm pays tribute to the brand’s iconic Tabby bag and is a great addition to your keychain collection. Thanks to its small size, it can also be used as part of a trendy charm bracelet or necklace!

“This is a super cute Coach charm. I like that I can move it from one Coach bag to another. Made well,” one customer wrote.

Give your bag its own miniature purse with this trendy Vegan Leather Bag Charm !

While this may be a keychain, it actually opens and functions like a real bag -- and is big enough to fit your earbuds, lipstick or some spare change. Styled after the legendary Birkin bag, this charm is available in a variety of colors and includes a tiny fabric scarf to hang it from your full size purse.

One five star reviewer wrote: “I kept seeing these all over Insta and had to order one. The delivery took a while, but the end product is spectacular!!!”

Disney fans will love this super cute Mickey Mouse Charm !

As part of the Disney x BaubleBar collab, this sparkly charm will add an enchanting touch to any bag. Available in children’s sizing, this smaller keychain is perfect for a wristlet, belt bag or a kid’s bag. Plus, its secure clasp is easy to use, even for the smallest hands.

One customer wrote that they “get compliments all the time” from friends who say it’s so cute!

Take your coffee to go with this fun Jellycat Amuseables Charm !

This collectible plush keychain from the beloved British brand is sure to bring a smile to any latte lover -- and will instantly perk up gloomy mornings. It’s crafted from super soft fabric and features Jellycat’s signature hang tag.

“There’s nothing quite like it. The quality is great with super soft material, and I received many compliments for it. Washes well too!” one reviewer wrote, adding, “Very cute, elegant and perfect gift for coffee lovers.”

This super cute Glitter Cherry Charm will be the cherry on top of any handbag from your collection!

This sparkly resin keychain features two larger-than-life vibrant red cherries with stylish gold stems. At 4.7 inches, it’s sure to make a statement, even on larger bags and knapsacks. Plus, its durable design is made to withstand daily wear so you can use it for years to come!

One happy customer wrote: “Looks stunning on my bag. Made a normal bag look so chic. Good size, and has a good weight to it. Won’t break easily.”

Add a little personalization to your purse with this Gold Letter A-Z Charm !

Put your initials on display with any of these keychains that come in all of the letters of the alphabet. Plus, they’re also available in silver, ensuring it matches your bag no matter what kind of hardware it has!

“OMG I love this. The font is perfect and it's a perfect bright silver color that matches my purse perfectly!!!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This is exactly what I wanted. Totally affordable too.”

You’ll get a laugh out of this Punchkins Plush Avocado Charm .

This funny keychain features a stuffed avocado with wings and the embroidered phrase, “Holy guacamole.” But if avocados aren’t your thing, Punchkins is sure to have another smart and sassy plush with a humorous punchline that fits your vibe. From smirking s’mores to Rubik’s Cubes with complicated feelings, there will definitely be one that you love.

“This plush keychain is big, awkward, and bulky, but that’s what makes it so CUTE!!!” one happy customer wrote. “Everyone compliments it and thinks it’s hilarious!”

You’ll be so on trend with this super cute Vegan Leather Bow Charm .

Whether you’re looking for something simple or want a bow with a little more flair, Itzy Ritzy has got you covered. Available in a basic black that will match all your bags as well as several herringbone colors and prints, there’s sure to be something you’ll want to add to your collection.

One reviewer wrote: “This is the cutest little keychain, I added it to my purse and it’s the perfect touch! Soooooo cute!”

This Diamond Teddy Bear Charm is sure to add some bling to your bag.

Available in several different shimmering colors, this delicate bear is covered in gemstones from head to toe. And to elevate the look even further, it also features a matching vegan leather tassel and braided roping.

In one review, a happy customer wrote that they get lots of compliments -- and “love the way it shines” and how it “looks so expensive.”