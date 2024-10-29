Keep That Summer Glow All Year with These Bronzers and Self-Tanners

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We may be in the middle of fall, but that doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to that summer glow!

There are many types of at-home self-tanners and bronzers that can give you a sun-kissed tan all year long. Even if you're stuck in the office for the majority of your day, you can easily appear like you just returned from a tropical vacation.

However, not all self-tanners and bronzers are created equal -- so we accumulated some of the most beloved products on Amazon.

The St. Tropez Self Tan Express Mousse is one of the classic at-home self-tanners for a reason. No need to get a spray tan when you can get a flawless glow in one to three hours at home!

The product -- which is made of St. Tropez's best-selling and award-winning formula -- is a quick-drying, tinted mouse that can be customized to one's desired color: one hour for a light glow, two hours for a medium tan, and three hours for a deep bronze.

This mouse is also a 2024 Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner -- so you know it's been tested by the experts!

Like St. Tropez, Jergens is one of the OGs when it comes to sunless tanning -- and the brand's Natural Glow Instant Sun Mousse is an easy and foolproof product to help you create a natural tan, and fast!

This lightweight tanning mousse exchanges your natural skin tone to mimic results from the sun. It also develops your tone instantly -- watch your color deepen within hours of application! If you're in a time crunch, no need to fret, as the mousse dries in just 60 seconds.

Want to have a glowy, dewy skin every day? Then look no further than the L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion!

This product -- which has received the Amazon's Choice label -- instantly hydrates and brightens your skin to give you and all-over natural and sun-kissed glow. The liquid face and body highlighter's formula is also infused with glycerin and shea butter to bring all-day hydration. The drops can be worn alone, under foundation, or to illuminate target areas.

The b.tan Darker Self Tanner Kit has everything you need for an at-home tan transformation!

The kit comes with the "love at first tan" mousse and a mitt for an easy and even tan application. The product is best for those looking for a medium to dark tan. But no need to worry about looking orange -- as the b.tan mousse knocks out all orange tones.

The mousse is vegan, and cruelty-free and paraben-free. In addition, the product is made only of high-quality ingredients and made in the USA.

Aussies know their sunscreen and their self tanners -- so it's no surprise to know Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam is beloved by Amazon!

The self-tanning foam is a lightweight tanner that gives you a smooth, streak-free, and even tan every time! The salon-quality formula is easy to use and amazing for beginners. The product is vegan and cruelty-free, enriched with aloe vera, and has a lovely coconut scent.

The foam develops within six to eight hours -- so put it on before bed, go to sleep, and wake up with a beautiful glow!

There's no doubt that social media loves a good "dupe" and no one does "dupes" better than e.l.f. The brand's SKIN Bronzing Drops are a perfect "dupe" for Drunk Elephant's more expensive Bronzing Drops.

The tinted serum gives your complexion a warm glow without having to be in the sun, but you'll appear like you just returned from a beach vacation! The liquid formula is moisturizing and nourishing as it's created with sunflower see doil and antioxidants like vitamin E, marula oil, and raspberry seed oil.

The product is good for all skin types, and is available in three flexible shades. One amazing tip: mix the drops with your moisturize for SPF, and watch your skin glow!

Want to self-tan your face instead of adding bronzer daily? Then look no further than TAN-LUXE The Face - Illuminating Self-Tan Drops! This product helps you get a glowing complexion, while also bringing you added skincare benefits, such as raspberry seed oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera.

The drops work like semi-permanent makeup, so it helps minimize imperfections and even skin tone, and cancel redness.

And this product is completely customizable, making the user in control of their glow: two drops for radiance, four for sun-kissed, eight for golden and 12 for bronze.

Get a natural-looking glow in just two hours with the Coco & Eve Self Tanner Mousse Kit! The kit comes with the brand's Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam and a mitt applicator. According to Coco & Eve, the bronzing foam is the world's first 100% natural DHA self-tan body treatment with full skincare benefits. The formula is made with raw virgin coconuts, botanicals and amino acids for hydration, and was created using Coco & Eve's Cellushape technology, which brings anti-aging antioxidants.

The product helps you achieve the perfect tan without leaving you with streaks, blotches or orange tones. Another plus? It's fast drying and develops in just two hours!

The Earth Store Self Tanner Kit is perfect for those looking for a self-tanner that's made with clean ingredients. The gradual tanning lotion is amazing for beginners with its easy-to-use formula. It creates a smooth, sun-kissed glow without the streaks!

The all-in-one tanning kit comes with everything you need to achieve a beautiful glow at-home: the self-tanner tanning lotion, exfoliating mitt, application glove, and a face mitt.

The sunless tanner is also dye-free, toxin-free, and made with the best natural and organic ingredients in the USA.

Want to moisturize and gradually get tan at the same time? The Tanologist Firming Daily Glow, Toning & Firming Gradual Tan Lotion is a daily body lotion that gradually builds and creates a natural, sun-kissed glow! The lotion is formulated with advanced tanning technology for a buildable, streak-free tan. The ultra-lightweight formula is also fast-drying and doesn't leave the skin with a tacky residue.

The tan lotion is also infused with skincare, including caffeine, grapeseed oil and squalane sto help sculpt and smooth skin, and vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid, squalane, and beta glucan to nourish and hydrate skin.

It's an essential product for anyone looking for an effortless sunless tan!