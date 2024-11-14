Ski and Snowboard Gear You Need This Winter

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

For skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts, the best time of the year is right around the corner! Temperatures are dropping and there's about to be fresh powder on the slopes, making it the perfect time to upgrade your gear.

Whether you're in the market for a new pair of boots to strap into your board or a pair of goggles that are guaranteed to get rid of the glare, we've got some great ideas right here. Make sure you place an order for all the gear you need so you're totally prepared before the first shred of the season!

Hit the slopes this winter with a fresh pair of skis! The Rossignol EVO XT 60 Positrack Ski With Step In Binding is perfect for intermediate skiers who plan on heading to the mountains in the coming months.

While they're best for those who have some experience on the trails, these light and durable skis have a user-friendly design and their shorter length helps enhance maneuverability and control. Plus, its Positrack waxless base helps strike the right balance of grip and glide on all types of snow with no prep required.

Get the best of both worlds for all of your snow adventures with the Altai Hok Skis with Universal Bindings ! These versatile ski-shoes combine the climbing ability of a snowshoe and the glide of a ski, making it a great choice whether you're trekking in the backcountry or just exploring your snowy backyard.

These short and wide skis feature a fast running base and an integrated synthetic climbing skin made for steep slopes -- creating the perfect balance to keep your downhill speed manageable. They also include metal edges that provide control on downhill turns, making sure you're safe on all of your outings. On top of that, these skis also come pre-mounted with universal bindings, ensuring that it’ll fit most winter boots.

Next time you’re exploring the backcountry, try out L.L.Bean’s Sliding Skishoe . With the grip of a snowshoe and the glide of a ski, these skis hoes will have you covered for any sort of adventure. Its waxless base provides excellent grip and its ¾ metal edges and steering groove provide a stable grip in icy or packed powder conditions. And with a durable laminated wood core and synthetic topsheet, this equipment is sure to stand the test of time.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I have little experience with cross-country skis and I find snow shoeing tiring, and found that these really are an in between experience. I used these on both packed and unpacked snow using ski poles I had…These skis work faster than using snowshoes and slower but easier than cross-country skiing, and I recommend these for that purpose."

For all of your young snowboarders, this Bataleon Minishred Snowboard with Bindings is sure to provide smiles all around -- and not just the ones printed on the board!

This kids snowboard is perfect for little ones just starting out thanks to its lifted contact points and tip-to-tail camber. The naturally forgiving board allows novice snowboarders to focus on linking turns without worrying about catching their edges. And as kids grow, this board will grow with them too thanks to the adjustable highbacks and straps on the bindings.

Snowboarders of all skill levels will love the Capita Pathfinder Reverse Camber Snowboard .

Whether you're just getting started or have spent a few years on the slopes, this versatile board is fun, maneuverable and easy to ride. The Pathfinder excels in a variety of resort and freestyle terrain, giving riders a stable skate-style feel as they learn. With its zero camber section throughout the insert area and elevated contact points, this board turns on a dime and floats effortlessly in powder.

Protect your eyes on the slopes with the Bolle Unisex Bedrock Plus Snow Goggles .

Whether you're skiing, snowboarding or just playing in the snow, these goggles are guaranteed to get rid of the glare -- without compromising comfort or style. This Bolle model ensures 100% protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays while also offering an anti-fog and anti-scratch coating. Plus, you won't have any moisture build up thanks to the Flow Tech® system which provides venting systems in each frame.

Put your safety first everytime you strap on a SMITH SCOUT Snow Helmet .

This versatile helmet has all the protection you'll need on the slopes thanks to SMITH's use of the latest impact-absorbing tech. Its self-adjusting lifestyle fit system also flexes to the wearer's head shape, ensuring maximum comfort and support on the move.

On top of that, it features eight fixed cooling vents which utilize the AirEvac™ ventilation -- providing optimal airflow for temperature regulation and fog-free goggle integration. It's also certified for all seasons, meaning when there's no fresh powder left on the slopes, you can wear it to the skatepark too.

Your favorite shoes just got an upgrade for the slopes with the Vans HI-Standard OG Snowboard Boots .

Strap in with these best selling boots for a touch of Vans' timeless style mixed with excellent modern performance. Featuring an UltraCush™ interior cushioning layer and single-density POPCUSH™ footbed construction, these Vans will shape to your foot with just a few hours of wear, ensuring comfort and a uniquely perfect fit. And you'll always be supported thanks to the boot’s Instep Lace Lockout and Internal Web Harness.

"These are awesome! They not only look good and I got a bunch of compliments but they feel awesome. The last thing you need when snowboarding is to be uncomfortable, especially being out there for hours. I am wide footed and these were perfect! I can one hundred percent say get these while you can," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Strap into your board this season with these Burton Swath BOA Snowboard Boots .

These lightweight boots are perfect for freestyle fun and combine a locked-in fit with a medium-flexing feel, allowing you to chase down side hits and natural features across the mountain. With these Burton boots, you can push your skills without being pushed around. Additionally, the boot's Dual-Zone BOA® Fit System gives you the ability to micro-adjust the fit and feel of the upper and lower so they're exactly how you want them.