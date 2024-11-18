TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

With the holidays right around the corner, now is the time to deck the halls -- and then deck your closet with some festive gear! Of course, a must-have staple for the season is always an ugly Christmas sweater, from their gaudy prints to hilariously tacky styles.

Whether you're headed to an ugly sweater party at the office or just want to get in the holiday spirit while getting your shopping done, we've picked out some of our favorite looks that are sure to be a hit with your friends and family.

For those who are fans of a little potty humor, you'll get a kick out of this Tipsy Elves Pooping Santa Claus Sweater .

This blue knit piece features a graphic of Santa while taking a break from toy delivery and doing his business -- right in the fireplace! While it may not be for everyone, your friends are sure to get a laugh. Plus, Tipsy Elves' sweaters are crafted with a tailored cut, ensuring that it's going to fit great!

One five-star reviewer wrote: "This Santa sweater is funny, good quality and fits great! Grandkids had a big laugh when they saw it!"

This Crazy Christmas Cats Holiday Crewneck is purrr-fect for any cat lover this holiday season!

You'll look hiss-terical in this oversized crewneck that features an all-over print of adorable cats decked out for Christmas with their Santa hats and red seasonal flowers. This sweater will be the hit of any holiday party and will keep you warm and cozy all winter long.

You can’t go wrong this holiday season with this Tipsy Elves Classic Christmas Cardigan !

This cute knit sweater has been designed with an all-over print featuring Christmas trees, wreaths, candy canes, stars and even Santa! The snug fitting v-neck cardigan also has a trendy red trim and white buttons. It's perfect for layering or can be worn on its own.

"I got this sweater for my work ugly Christmas sweater party, it was definitely more cute then ugly! Everyone complimented it," one happy customer wrote in a review.

Hold my beer! This Tipsy Elves Christmas Tree Beer Holsters Sweater truly raises the bar when it comes to holiday sweaters.

Both hilarious and functional, this knit piece features a Christmas tree and the presents underneath double as sneaky pockets for your beer or soda cans. This will have your friends laughing all night long -- and saying thank you for keeping their drinks safe!

One five-star reviewer wrote: "This sweater won my company ugly sweater party. So yay! It is WARM. And the can holders are a little bit tight -- you have to sort of twist cans in to fit but I guess that’s better than being too loose!"

Pay tribute to your favorite holiday movie in this National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Crewneck .

Featuring a Griswold Illumination and Christmas lights graphic, this oversized sweatshirt is sure to have you shining brighter than 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights! Clark Griswold would definitely approve of his holiday sweater.

"This became my favorite sweatshirt overnight. It's not super thick, but I think that’s one of the reasons I love it. It's truly oversized without having to size up. I also love how the design is printed! It's not a thick waxy top picture - it's subtle and super soft!" a five-star reviewer shared.

Your little ones are sure to love this Kids' Christmas Kitten Ugly Holiday Sweater .

This super soft crewneck sweater is perfect for any holiday party your kids might be attending and comes in a variety of different prints. Whether they're into cats, dogs, or are looking for something slightly more humorous like Santa riding a dinosaur in space, there's definitely an option they'll enjoy.

One happy parent wrote: "Good quality, my son loves it. He wants to wear it everyday!"

Santa is lighting up the sky in this Tipsy Elves Leaky Roof Santa Sweater -- but not in the way you'd expect!

This hilarious black knit piece features Santa, again, taking a restroom break ... on the roof of someone's house! While he relieves himself, he leaves behind a glowing trail that actually lights up with tiny ultra bright LED lights sewn right inside the sweater!

"This sweater was amazing! Lights are nice and bright and the battery pack is not big -- very small and not noticeable when hidden in the special pocket inside of the sweater. So much fun!" one five-star reviewer wrote.

Times are tough and inflation is up -- even at Santa's workshop!

Instead of picking up a new knit, you might want to try out this Inflation Ugly Christmas Sweater T-Shirt and poke fun at the whole thing. You'll have all your friends laughing in this tee which features a graphic that reads, "Due to inflation, this is my ugly Christmas sweater."

One reviewer wrote: "I got this for the hubs to wear to the ugly Christmas shirt party. He doesn't like ugly sweaters, he doesn't wear sweaters ... this is more his speed and given the current state of our economy this was spot on. I would recommend!"

You'll be looking cozy in this Snowman Print Ugly Christmas Sweater at all of your holiday parties this year!

This lightweight crewneck features a printed snowman and snowflake design that looks like embroidery -- but comes at a fraction of the price! Crafted from a lightweight polyester blend, this sweater is also available in a variety of other printed patterns, guaranteeing you'll find something you love this season.