Trendy Gift Ideas From Kardashian-Jenner Brands

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

No one does the holidays quite like the Kardashian-Jenner fam -- so of course they've got you covered for all of your gift-giving needs. Whether you're shopping for a friend, a sibling or even yourself, the Kardashian sisters are bound to have created a product that will pique your interest!

With brands like Kylie Cosmetics for your beauty guru pals, SKIMS for all the fashionistas and Lemme for health and wellness girlies, the KarJenners have all the bases covered when it comes to gift ideas this season. So go get your holiday shopping started a little early -- you're doing amazing sweetie!

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

You can't go wrong with any of the tried-and-true classics from Kim's SKIMS line. This SKIMS Stretch Cotton Jersey T-Shirt is the perfect option for any fashionista, no matter what their style may be.

The often sold out basic tee is made from stretch-enhanced cotton and pairs well with everything. Its figure-hugging fabric is made to highlight curves and comes in a wide variety of sizes, from XX-small to 4X. Plus, it's available in a variety of colors including everyday black, gray and white as well as fun options like violet and cranberry.

"This is my first SKIMS purchase and I am obsessed with the material ... I love the way it feels and looks. It's not super tight where you feel uncomfortable but also not too loose, it's just perfect," one five-star reviewer wrote.

This SKIMS Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Crew Neck Bodysuit is about to become an essential part of your wardrobe.

Made from lightweight, buttery soft fabric, this body-hugging one piece will streamline your look and have you feeling snatched. Its thong silhouette will ensure that there will be no unwanted outlines and that the fabric will remain invisible under your clothes.

One happy customer wrote: "SKIMS has the BEST bodysuits! I was skeptical of purchasing this item, mainly due to the cost. However, it was soo worth it!! The bodysuit is very form fitting while holding everything in place. It smooths out all lumps and bumps. The color selection is also amazing!"

Stock up on some fresh undies with this SKIMS Fits Everybody Cheeky Briefs Assorted 5-Pack .

These briefs are so soft and stretchy, you'll barely notice you're wearing them -- ensuring that they're about to become your new everyday essential.

Hitting just below the natural waist, these high leg undies feature a no-cut design, meaning you won't ever feel the seams digging into your sides. They'll stretch to fit your perfect shape and will keep you comfy all day long.

Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics & Kylie Skin

If you're looking for a new scent to try, the Kylie Jenner Fragrances Cosmic Gift Set is the perfect pick this holiday season.

As part of Kylie's fragrance collection launched this year, Cosmic offers a delicate and floral scent that's perfect for every day. With opening notes of star jasmine and blood orange, it also highlights golden amber and red peony accord in addition to a base of vanilla musk accord and cedarwood. This gift set comes with a 1 oz Eau De Parfum spray and a travel-sized pen spray for on the go.

"I bought this about 3 weeks ago and let me tell you I've worn it every day since buying it. Cosmic smells so good! I absolutely love it. It isn’t too strong and it lasts for a couple of hours. I have got so many compliments at work and people always ask what scent it is," one customer shared.

Keep your pout plump all winter long with this Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Lip Gloss Holiday Gift Set .

This set comes with a trio of Kylie's highly sought after plumping glosses, featuring three new shades -- Pink Trouble, Rose Temptation and Berry Kiss. Not only does this lightweight gloss glide effortlessly across the lips and deliver an ultra-shiny, wet finish but it also leaves your lips looking fuller.

One five-star review wrote: "When you feel the tingle you know it’s working!! I love how well this product works!! I have quite thin lips, like Kylie's younger years. This product makes me look like I have decent lips, not the bird lips I was born with! I love how shiny this is and the color is AMAZING! Great product all the way around! Will definitely buy again!!"

You'll shimmer all season long with the Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette .

Available in three different color commendations -- Classic Matte, Bronze, and Smokey -- these palettes each feature 10 highly pigmented shades that include smooth mattes, glittery shimmers, and multidimensional metallics. With just one swipe, you’ll get intense color payoff that doesn't get chalky, crease, or need a base when applying.

One happy customer wrote, "I haven't used eyeshadow regularly in, honestly, 10 years. I bought this palette after seeing it in a TikTok and have been using it multiple times per week! The colors are perfectly pairable with one of the sparkle shades for a daily look, and blended for more dramatic night out looks - whichever you prefer. I’ve gotten lots of compliments on the shades since I bought them. 100% in love!"

Khloe Kardashian's Good American

Khloé's Good American jeans are guaranteed to have a fit that will flatter everyone. These Good American Good Leg Jeans have been the brand's best-selling bottoms since day one.

These body-hugging, booty shaping skinny jeans feature a mid-rise fit and ankle-length inseam. With tummy smoothing technology and a gap-proof waistband, it's sure to complement your curves -- giving you a sleek silhouette that's both timeless and sexy.

Plus, it's crafted from premium, high-quality denim that allows for stretch and shape retention, ensuring that you'll be comfortable all day long.

These Good American Good Icon Jeans will give you legs for days!

Try out the brand's iconic and sexy straight leg style that’s designed to make you look long and lean.

Crafted from their signature rigid denim, these high-rise jeans have a structured and flattering fit that hug your body through your hips and thighs. Plus, they'll keep their shape -- even after multiple washes and wears.

Good American doesn't just have jeans! Make a statement when you step out in this Good American Modern Tank Maxi Dress .

Available in both pink and a festive red, fitting for the holiday season, this super sexy maxi dress will show off all of your best assets. Designed with a double knit stretch fabric that will hold you in and smooth you out, this ultra-flattering sculpting dress looks great on everyone -- and can be both dressed up for a party or dressed down for a casual outing.

Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme

Kourtney's got you covered when it comes to health and wellness! The eldest Kardashian sis spent five years researching with a team of scientists, doctors and botanists to create Lemme -- her line of gummy vitamins and supplements.

Her best-selling Lemme Debloat digestive and gut health gummies have become an instant essential for many of her fans. Formulated with two clinically-studied probiotics and a powerful prebiotic, Lemme Debloat was crafted to help you feel your best after meals. These gummies help reduce bloating and gas while aiding digestion and fueling a healthy gut microbiome.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "These are great. I was skeptical at first because they are promoted by the Kardashians but they work really well! I woke up everyday feeling less bloated and developed a regular bathroom schedule. I really noticed the difference once I stopped."

Kourtney's supplement line also includes Lemme Purr , probiotic gummies formulated to support vaginal health, freshness, odor and healthy pH levels.

After years of research, Lemme Purr was crafted with a highly researched, clinically-tested probiotic strain shown to survive the harsh stomach environment. That means it makes it all the way to the digestive tract, where its effects are most beneficial. With clinically-studied ingredients and premium botanicals, Lemme Purr aims to leave you feeling your best.

"These are honestly amazing. I struggled with my pH levels starting a few years ago and was always super self conscious about it. A girl recommended these to me and I was like, sure why not ... I've tried so many things and nothing worked. Then I got these gummies. Not only are they delicious, but they actually freaking work!!!" one happy customer wrote.

If you're on a body transformation journey, Lemme Curb might be right for you.

This supplement was formulated to promote metabolic regulation, reduce cravings and help support weight loss -- in combination with diet and exercise. Lemme Curb uses a superfood blend and clinically studied Chromium to support healthy blood sugar levels after meals and throughout the day, leaving you one step closer to your goals.

One happy customer wrote: "I'm now 5 weeks into Lemme Curb and the results are astounding. I've been able to stop my daily evening binges which I never thought possible ... For the record, I'm less focused on diet/weight but I can confirm that my pants and skirts are fitting more loosely. But the cravings ... they have stopped. Altogether stopped. I can't articulate to you what a relief this for me as I was giving up hope on my supplement journey."