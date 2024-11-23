What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Keke Palmer's in the building and she means business in her sexy suit! Before she teaches you a lesson and kicks you into shape, give it your all and see if you can tie up the sneaky switch-ups!

With her new book, "Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative" dropping earlier this week, Keke delivered this stellar suit look in NYC, flashing a peace sign and a sweet kissy face ... but some things are amiss.

Can you button up the discreet changes? You've got this!