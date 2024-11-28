Olivia Culpo's Black Friday Picks on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Black Friday sales on Amazon are going strong -- and even celebrities are getting in on the major discounts! Whether you're shopping for new home appliances, holiday decor or gifts for family and friends, they're all a part of the online retailer's 12 days of deals.

Model and social media influencer Olivia Culpo even picked out some of her favorite scores in her Amazon Storefront so her fans could stock up on savings too! From a state-of-the-art espresso machine to comfy bedding for your four legged friends, Olivia has thought of everything you may need this holiday season.

Cozy up with a shot of espresso this season thanks to the CASABREWS Espresso Machine .

This machine allows you to skip the coffee shop and prepare all your favorite espresso-based coffees in the comfort of your own home. Whether you're looking for a latte, cappuccino or macchiato, you'll get top quality extraction, resulting in a more fragrant and rich aroma. Plus, the built-in pressure gauge on this cappuccino machine shows the exact pressure, helping you make adjustments according to your personal taste preferences.

One five-star reviewer shared: "This is all you need to make a delicious latte at home! I used to be a barista years ago, I love coffee and have every machine you can think of. I use this everyday! It's small but mighty! It is at a great price point and the customer service was excellent!!!!"

Treat yourself to a spa-like experience, right in your own bathroom!

With the luxury Keenray Towel Warmer , you'll have a toasty towel or robe whenever you get out of the shower. Thanks to its rapid heat up feature, you’ll be warm in just minutes. And with its compact size and light weight, it can be moved to any room in the house. If you just want to stay snug on a cold winter’s night, you can even warm up your pajamas or a blanket for your bed.

"This is a must have for self care. I love throwing in my towel and bathrobe in there to keep it warm until I get out of the bath or shower. Been using it for a year and it's been great so far. Fits 2 normal towels and bathrobe but I recommend 1 bathrobe and 1 towel," one happy customer wrote.

The Ninja Professional XL Food Processor is perfect for all the family meals you'll be making this holiday season!

With a 12 cup bowl, this food processor can fit everything you need for prepping your meals. The 1200-peak-watt motor powers through tough ingredients, evenly mixes doughs, and chops with ease. The XL feed chute easily accommodates any size ingredient with less prep work while Ninja blade technology ensures that everything will be uniformly processed and mixed.

One reviewer shared: "The quality of this machine is top-notch. The parts feel sturdy and well-made, and the entire unit has a solid, professional-grade build. The blades are incredibly sharp and durable, slicing through everything with ease. I also love the large capacity, which is perfect for preparing meals for my family or batch cooking."

Skip the line at the juice shop with the Aeitto Slow Masticating Juicer !

Make your own juices right at home with any fruit or vegetables that you desire! With two speed modes, this juicer works to perfectly separate the pomace from the juice. It retains more abundant nutrients and reduces oxidation, making it a healthier choice for you and your family.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "It works wonderfully, extracting juice efficiently from both fruits and vegetables. The quiet motor is a big plus — I can use it anytime without disturbing others. The cold press, masticating design ensures I get nutrient-rich juice every time."

Make dinnertime a breeze with the Instant Pot Pro !

This multifunction device features 10 different settings: pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer. Craft your meal in whatever time frame you desire -- use pressure cook to save time or slow cook to simmer throughout the day.

"I have had this Instant Pot for about 5 months now and can’t believe I went so long without one! This thing is fantastic! It's like a cheat-code for slow cooking. It's the air-fryer to an oven. I never enjoyed having to cook long meals and having to watch a pot for hours. This thing works great," one happy customer shared.

The BISSELL Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner may be small but it's definitely mighty!

This lightweight cleaning machine is perfect for all those small and difficult to clean messes around the house -- from dirty paw prints on the carpet to a coffee stain on the couch. With powerful suction and scrubbing power, it can clean up even the most difficult mess.

"This thing is great, and can get set up in a few quick clicks. The instructions are easy to read, and are only a few steps. The cord is also very long which is great, and makes it easy to cover a wide space ... Once it dries it looks so clean and bright on the materials! I use on a linen/cloth couch and on my floor rug. Great purchase; highly recommend if you have kids or animals," one reviewer wrote.

You'll never spend any of your spare time vacuuming with the iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum !

With a 3-stage cleaning system, this Roomba provides three levels of powerful suction for a custom clean on carpets and hard floors. It'll maneuver your home like a pro using its smart navigation and sensors to methodically clean in neat rows while avoiding obstacles like furniture and stairs. And its sleek, low-profile design allows it to slide into tighter spots to grab dust and dirt, while the Edge-Sweeping Brush gets into your edges and corners.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "Love the job this Roomba does - I was shocked at how much dust/debris it picked up in a room I thought was clean. Charging is easy, cleaning is relatively easy, and the machine is relatively quiet compared to a regular vacuum."

Get into the holiday spirit with these Lightshare Star Light Trees Christmas !

This set of three is the perfect addition to your holiday decor collection. Whether you're using them inside or outdoors, these LED tree lights will brighten up your night. Available in several different sizes, they'll fit in your space -- big or small.

"I'm very picky and do NOT like things that look cheap! These are amazing. They look great. Easy set up, lots of twinkle. I plan to buy them for my kids as well as another set for myself!" one happy customer shared.

Give your pup somewhere comfy to cozy up this season with the Bedsure Calming Dog Bed .

Fit for medium sized dogs, this plush pillow-like bed is covered in warm faux fur that comes in a variety of colors. With the non-slip bottom, the bed won't be sliding around your floors, and when it gets a little dirty, it's machine washable. Your dog will love curling up in their safe space day or night!

One happy pet parent shared: "My dog absolutely loves this bed! Wish I would’ve bought it sooner! She’s a pitbull mixed breed and loves to 'nest.' She paws it, nips at it, throws it around until it's in the perfect spot, then curls up perfectly in it and she’s out in like 2 mins!! Sleeps in this every single day and night!! Fluffy and soft."

Alleviate sore muscles and stiffness with the Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager .

With eight powerful deep-shiatsu kneading massage nodes and a built-in infrared advanced heating function, this massager will ease neck and back pain while improving blood circulation. It comes also equipped with three speed levels so you can personalize your massage however you'd like.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "This is a versatile massager that can be positioned on neck or anywhere on back. I have arthritis and have tried other massagers but this one has been the best. Love the heat, and ability to control speed or heat. I would recommend this product."