UHC CEO Murder Person of Interest's Alleged Manifesto Named Insurer

Luigi Mangione, the 'person of interest' in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, allegedly criticized the healthcare insurance industry in his manifesto, according to new reports.

CNN reports the manifesto appeared to make a reference to UnitedHealthcare but did not mention its CEO Brian Thompson, who was killed by Mangione last week outside a midtown Manhattan hotel.

The New York Post citing sources who have seen the two-and-a-half-page document claim it was addressed to "the Feds" and note Luigi allegedly accuses healthcare companies of prioritizing “immense profit” at the expense of Americans.

"The reality is, these [companies] have gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit,” Mangione reportedly wrote in the manifesto, according to the NY Post's sources.