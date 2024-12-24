Must-Have Beauty Products for New Year's Eve Parties

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Ring in 2025 by standing out in the crowd!

Really sparkle at your New Year's Eve parties this year with glitter eyeshadow, metallic eyeliner, body shimmers, and glowy highlighters ... all of which are available now on Amazon.

Don't forget lip balms, glosses, and long-wear lip pencils ... and make sure your pout is ready for your New Year's kiss!

Want a glitter eyeshadow that will make your eyes sparkle and last all night? Then the Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter and Glow Liquid Eye Shadow is for you.

The product is a beloved makeup staple for a reason. This long-wearing liquid eye shadow -- which comes in a variety of colors -- features a mix of pearl and glitter to create an illuminated metallic look. It has a lightweight water base and glides on -- and dries -- easily. And you don't have to worry about fallout, making sure your look will stay locked in place until after midnight.

"Every time I wear Stila glitter shadows, I get compliments and people asking me what brand. It lasts all night, great sparkle and nice colors," a five-star reviewer wrote.

Urban Decay Moondust Liquid Glitter Eyeliner is a product that does it all, making it an essential makeup item for any New Year's Eve look!

The liquid glitter eyeliner -- which is a part of the brand's Moondust Collection -- is a water-based liner that adds both shimmer and sparkle to your eyes. It's buildable, dries quickly, and is long-lasting -- without losing its vibrancy over time.

"Hands down one of my favorite brands of glitter makeup. I have been using this brand for years and recommend it to everyone," a happy customer wrote. "I get compliments every time I wear it! The glitter is easy to use and I have always used it like a liner on my eye lids. Best part the glitter never goes into your eyes and lasts all day. Easy to get off with any makeup remover ! Adds a very nice glitter touch to any eye shadow !"

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil adds some dazzling sparkle to your New Year's Eve look -- and is a must-have product to help keep you radiant all year round!

This fan-favorite dry oil -- which is made in France with 95.2% natural ingredients -- moisturizes and adds a golden shimmer to one's face, body, and hair, providing eight hours of hydration, and leaving you with luxurious, illuminated skin!

The vegan formula features seven botanical oils -- including sweet almond, camellia, and argan -- along with vitamin E. What's even better? The shimmer dry oil also features Nuxe's signature scent: orange blossom, magnolia, and vanilla.

Red lipstick is a holiday party staple -- and NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Famous Red is the perfect lip color for your New Year's Eve party. The lip pencil -- which is a lip liner and lipstick all in one -- provides a seamless, matte, creamy color for hours.

While it's long-lasting, it features a non-drying formula, which is formulated with Vitamin E and emollients.

"Lasts all day, even after exercise and it's a nice color. Nars is an excellent Cosmetic company so it's very high quality," a happy reviewer wrote. "Being available on Amazon makes it easy to keep in stock. Several shades to select from so it's very versatile. I will always purchase this pencil. Great value too. Stays creamy all day. It doesn't feel heavy like some lipsticks and pencils."

The ICONIC LONDON Rollaway Glow Liquid Highlighter is the only highlighter you'll need to achieve a beautiful, illuminated look as you ring in 2025!

This highlighter makes application easy with its rollerball applicator, which also brings 90s nostalgia, and is great for touch ups on the go. The product -- which is vegan and cruelty-free -- is formulated with ultra-fine pearlescent pigments, bringing you a dewy, natural sheen that will appear effortless.

"I am absolutely in love with the ICONIC LONDON Rollaway Glow! This product is an absolute game-changer for achieving a dewy, radiant look effortlessly," a five-star reviewer wrote. "The roll-on applicator makes it super easy to apply, especially when I'm in a rush. It glides on smoothly, blends like a dream, and instantly gives my skin a beautiful, natural glow without being greasy or heavy."

If you're attending a New Year's Eve party, you definitely want to make sure you have moisturized, kissable lips for when the clock strikes midnight. And the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is the perfect choice of lip product for your NYE smooch!

The Lip Butter Balm is a fan favorite for a reason. The balm hydrates soothes dry lips, and adds moisture and shine immediately. The iconic formula is made with shea and murumuru seed butters, and vegan waxes, the latter of which soften lips and provides subtle shine, but without the stickiness.

We recommend the color Sweet Mint because it'll moisturize your lips, while also freshening your breath!

Lancôme Idôle Tint Long Wear Liquid Eyeshadow & Eyeliner is a multi-use product that can help even beginners create a dazzling NYE look! The product is both a liquid eye shadow and eyeliner in one due to its two-sided applicator. The formula is buildable and blendable, and it's super long-lasting -- smudge-resistant and crease-resistant for up to 16 hours!

"I was lucky enough to pick this up on a Black Friday sale, but I'd pay full price," a five-star reviewer wrote. "I want to try more colors! It goes on smoothly, blends easy, and doesn't crease. It stays on for me all day working in an office."

"This is an awesome eyeshadow," another thrilled customer wrote. "Goes on smooth and stays on and silky for the entire day. Worth the money. I will definitely be re-ordering and can’t wait to try different shades. Love it!"

You’ll be looking like the bomb. com in Fenty Beauty by Rihanna’s Gloss Bomb in Ice Cold Heart.

Clear lip gloss that delivers a refreshing, instant minty cooling effect and gives you a juicy, wet-look shine finish, this lip gloss is the perfect high-shine look for your New Year’s Eve night out.

In addition to a cool look, this gloss bomb Instantly makes lips look fuller with an irresistible shine sans that sticky feel.

This universally-flattering, shimmer-free translucent shade truly looks good on everyone, just take this five-star reviewer’s word: "I love this gloss! My friend Roe turned me on to this and I haven't looked back! Even after the glossy’s gone the tingle of the mint is still present!,” they wrote. "Tastes like a peppermint!"

Go from subtle to stunning with the Fazit Face Glitter Makeup Speckles.

With these makeup glitter speckle patches, you can up your beauty game and look flawless from dawn to dusk. These cosmetic glitter patches blend perfectly with your skin, maintaining your speckled appearance all day. Look gorgeous and radiant for hours on end, whether attending a party or another event. You can rely on these speckle patches to deliver gorgeous fairy makeup every time.

What's more, these patches are easy to apply – no mess, no fuss, just natural-looking glitter cosmetic speckles in minutes. Ideal for those wanting to enhance their look with a touch of glitter sparkle!

"So easy to use, lots of compliments, super cute! Only takes seconds to apply. You can apply it over makeup and stays on till u wash off," one satisfied customer wrote of the patches.

Step into the New Year in style with these Hollywood False Eyelashes by Lilly Lashes.

The first lash ever launched by Lilly Lashes founder, Lily Ghalichi, this iconic style embodies the brand’s signature look with its voluminous, handcrafted false eyelash design. Embrace this classic and timeless style that sets the standard for glamorous lashes, offering an iconic blend of elegance and allure.

Individually handcrafted, these natural looking false eyelashes redefine elegance, enhancing your every look with ease. Discover the difference with these falsies today.

"I love Lily lashes! I honestly feel you get what you pay for and while these are on the more expensive side they are worth the extra money. All other lashes feel cheap and don’t last as long," one five-star reviewer wrote.

