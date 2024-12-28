Stassi Schroeder Left Dripping Blood After a 'Wicked' Hit to the Face

Play video content

Stassi Schroeder was left dripping blood after a holiday playtime accident ... in which she got whacked in the face by her daughter dancing around to "Wicked."

The "Vanderpump Rules" star was filming her daughter performing the musical's showstopper "Defying Gravity" in their living room ... when 3-year-old Hartford whipped her broom around as Stassi leaned down -- and SS got hit in the face.

With blood dripping down her face, coming from her lips ... Stassi laughed off the moment -- and asked her concerned daughter if she looked like Count Dracula.

After making sure she was not hurt too badly ... hubby Beau Clark joking asked ... "Did you not feel it ’cause of your fake chin?" SS had a chin implant in 2019, and previously said it was "one of the best things I ever did," boosted her confidence.

BTW, Stassi says it did hurt, despite the implant ... this as he daughter helped clean up the mess!