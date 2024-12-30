Fashionable Fitness Fits From Fabletics

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If hitting the gym is on your list of New Year's resolutions ... give yourself a little extra motivation with some new workout gear. Kate Hudson's Fabletics line will help you start 2025 on the right foot with fashionable 'fits no matter how you plan on getting in shape.

Whether you're looking for a super supportive sports bra to wear while marathon training ... or a pair of flare leggings that can take you from barre to brunch, there's something for everyone. Plus, they're all available on Amazon, which mean they'll likely be at your front door even before you ring in the new year!

Kick off the New Year with some new workout gear, like this Fabletics All Day Every Day Bra .

This high-quality sports bra is designed to support you, whether you're going to the gym, going for a run, or practicing yoga. Designed with extra support in mind, this bra features a compression fit, which provides additional support and reduces bounce even during the most intense workouts.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I absolutely love this sports bra ... I wore it all day, even gave my 70 pound dog a bath in this bra! It never moved. Yet, I didn't find myself tugging at it either. It stayed in place and kept the girls right where they needed to be. It will be my go-to from now on! I’ll be ordering more."

Add all little flair to your workout wear with this Fabletics Boost Medium Impact Sports Bra .

While this may look like a typical sports bra from the front, the back features extra strap detailing for a little more fun. Crafted from breathable, moisture-wicking material that's made to last, you'll stay cool and comfortable during your workout even on the hottest days. This bra also includes removable cups and a wide bottom band for extra support.

"This is one of my favorite sports bras I have!! It is cute. It is very soft. Comfortable. It doesn't give me that neck headache that some do. It washes well. Hasn’t stretched out or faded. Definitely recommend!!" one happy customer wrote.

These Fabletics Oasis Pureluxe High-Waisted Kick Flare leggings will take you from barre to brunch in a flash!

Perfect for workouts, running, yoga, or everyday wear, these trendy flare leggings are ultra-soft, made from breathable Pureluxe fabric with integrated moisture-wicking technology. With an adjustable waistband, you’ll also get a personalized fit and enhanced comfort.

"They are so soft, make my shape look AMAZING, and are so cute. They are perfect for work, at the house, the gym, honestly anywhere," one reviewer shared. "I had to buy them in four different colors because I love them so much."

If you’re looking for a basic legging to refresh your collection, try the Fabletics Define PowerHold High-Waisted Legging .

With four-way stretch, these chafe-resistant leggings are crafted with Fabletics' signature PowerHold fabric -- designed with maximum compression to flatter your figure and hold you in without holding you back. Made to define your curves, they feature all of the brand’s performance elements, like UPF 50+, along with a power mesh-lined waistband for extra support and streamlining.

"Oh my gosh, I think this is my first Fabletic order…Not going to lie but when I first saw them I thought there was no way they would fit. They do, and I just love them. Great compression without being uncomfortable and love the higher waist. Not see through at all, highly recommended!" one reviewer shared.

You're sure to stay fresh and cool in the Fabletics The One Short .

Available in both a 3" and 5" inseam, this lightweight, high-stretch short is designed for everything from running to relaxing. Featuring quick-dry technology, they dry rapidly, keeping you comfortable and dry even during intense workouts or outdoor adventures.

"I'm a long-time fan of Fabletics for their consistently high-quality activewear, and this pair of shorts does not disappoint. They're a perfect blend of style and functionality, ideal for those who want that 'cute' look while hitting the gym. The length is just right – not too short, ensuring even coverage during workouts," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Fabletics isn't just for the ladies! They've also got a men's line, including their signature Fundamental Shorts .

These ultra lightweight bottoms are made from breathable athletic lightweight fabric and are stacked with the absolute essentials including a no-bunch mesh waistband, intuitive pocket design, and four-way stretch fabric that will always keep its shape, no matter what. It also features a compression liner layer, designed to support muscles without any friction.

One customer wrote, "If you are looking for a perfect active pair of shorts. These are the ones. They perfectly fit my waist…I love wearing them when I play tennis or go on runs. I put my phone on the inside phone pocket and it doesn’t fall out. It’s perfect."

Fabletics' Fundamental Shorts -- sans lining -- also come in a variety of other sizes and inseams.

Made from the same signature sweat wicking material, it ensures you won't have any of that post-workout stink. It also features the same no-roll waistband -- no drawstring, zippers, or buttons -- and has easy access pockets on both sides. Plus, these durable shorts were made to last with reinforced stitching that guarantees they'll keep their shape and softness wash after wash.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "My husband wears these to play tennis in, and lounge around the house. He absolutely loves them! The fabric is a great quality, lightweight, is water wicking for sweat, and the pockets are large enough to hold a tennis ball or keep his wallet and keys. The waistband is super stretchy and is made out of a nice material, different than regular elastic. He’d honestly order a pair in every color!"

Stay warm on those chilly days with the Fabletics The Training Day Quarter Zip .

Made for men, this lightweight pullover top is crafted from second-skin seamless fabric that fits like a glove with just the right amount of compression to lift and sculpt. Its breathable, sweat wicking fabric enhances airflow, preventing overheating during more intense workouts. It also has thumb-loop cuffs, making sure your sleeves stay in place no matter the activity.

"This training shirt was a great surprise. I have never purchased anything from Fabletics and was wary of sizing and quality," one five-star reviewer wrote. "My husband is 6'2, 190 with a muscular build and the size large fits him perfectly without clinging to him. The sleeve length is just right and the thumb holes on the cuffs are a bonus… I'm extremely happy with the quality and fit of this shirt."

You'll stay cool all workout long with Fabletics' The O2 Tank .

This running tank was made to be weightless and has a barely-there feel thanks to its ultra-light mesh fabric that doesn't hold sweat. Its fabric allows for optimal airflow for peak performance, no matter what you’re doing. It also includes reflective design details, meaning you'll stay visible during low-light conditions during outdoor workouts or evening runs.

"I absolutely love the Fabletics O2 Tank Top! It's incredibly lightweight and breathable, making it ideal for the gym and outdoor runs. The fabric is designed for enhanced breathability, and it really does allow for great airflow, keeping me cool even during intense workouts," one happy customer shared.

Keep all your belongings safe while on the move with Fabletics' The Big Belt Bag .

This belt bag is designed to be worn around your waist or across your body, keeping your most important items close. It's crafted from moisture-wicking fabric, making it the perfect workout companion. It can fit everything from your keys and wallet to your cell phone, which fits right in a specially designed pocket.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I always look for a belt bag that is big enough to hold all my stuff and this belt bag is by far one of my favorites. The zipper is so nice. It's got plenty of compartments and the purple is just so pretty (it's even prettier in person). I also love that it is super comfortable to wear and the extra pocket in the back is so nice and I also love that it extends. This belt bag is made with quality material and it’s worth every penny!!!"

When you need a little extra storage on the go, look no further than Fabletics' The Gym Bag .

This 55 liter bag can fit all your essentials, from your water bottle and change of clothes to even a pair of sneakers. It’s made from mildew and sweat-resistant fabric, meaning you can store your post-workout gear inside without any worries about it stinking things up. It also has several interior pockets, allowing you to store smaller items without them getting lost.