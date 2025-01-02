Wellness Supplements & Vitamins to Boost Your Immune System

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Start the new year off right by boosting your immune system!

Respiratory virus season is still in full swing -- so keep yourself safe from viruses like cold, flu, COVID-19, and more during the winter months with immune-boosting supplements like vitamin C, elderberry, and bee propolis.

From gummies to mineral supplements, this list of wellness products from Amazon has everything you need to help boost your immunity and keep you from getting sick, make yourself feel better if you're fighting a virus, or simply add some extra daily defense for overall health.

For those who would like an easy -- and yummy -- way to give your body a boost of extra vitamins, then look no further than Nature's Way Sambucus Elderberry Immune Gummies!

These gummy supplements are made with highly concentrated, premium black elderberry extract -- which can help boost the immune system and treat cold and flu systems. In addition, the gummies also have vitamin C, vitamin D3, and zinc! What's even better is they are safe for kids age four and up as well -- so the gummies are for the whole family.

"Nature’s Way Sambucus Elderberry Immune Gummies are delicious, which makes it easy for both kids and adults to take them consistently," a five-star reviewer wrote. "It's great to have a product that supports immune health without the usual struggle of getting kids to take their vitamins."

Get your immune-fighting vitamin C -- plus some energy from B vitamins with Emergen-C 750 mg Vitamin C Gummies!

These gummies make it easy to get your daily vitamin C on the go -- no water needed. The supplements taste like candy, and are naturally flavored with real fruit, featuring a citrusy medley of delicious fruit flavors.

"When I feel like I'm getting sick, I take one of these," a satisfied customer wrote. "A pharmacist once suggested to boost my daughter's immune system to take extra vitamin C. (she used to get sick alot) Ever since then we have tried to take extra vitamin C. It works!"

As one Amazon customer appropriately writes, Beekeeper's Naturals Propolis throat and immune support spray is the bee's knees!

This spray is a multi-use product -- helping alleviate sore throat pain, while also can be used for daily for general immune support.

The propolis -- which bees use to line the walls of their hives -- delivers 300 compounds and antioxidants, helping support immune systems, soothe dry, scratchy throats, fight against radical damage in the body, and more. There's a reason this spray is an Amazon's Choice product!

"You know that feeling when your throat feels like it’s been swallowed by a cactus? Yeah, we've all been there," a reviewer said in a five-star review. "Enter Propolis Throat Spray by Beekeeper’s Naturals, the solution that says, 'I got your back' to your poor, scratchy throat. Packed with 95% bee propolis extract (because, apparently, bees are the real MVPs of the natural world), this spray is like a hug for your sore throat, but cooler, because it’s antioxidant-rich and straight-up made from nature’s finest."

Build up your immune system daily with Sovereign Silver Mineral Supplement! These bio-active silver hydrosol drops contain the smallest form of silver particles to offer a fast and effective immune support boost. It's pure, yet small amount is safe for adults, kids, and pets.

The supplement contains only two ingredients: 99.999% pure silver and pharmaceutical-grade purified water.

"I highly recommend this product. I will purchase it again. It definitely works," an Amazon reviewer wrote, while another satisfied customer said, "We are on our 3rd bottle and this has helped our entire family stay healthy this "sick season." Does not taste like anything and is very easy to take. Impressed!"

Take the benefits from bee propolis and add an extra immunity boost with Beekeeper's Naturals Propolis Liposomal with Vitamin C!

As previously mentioned, propolis helps support immune systems and soothe scratchy throats. The vitamin C in this product offers extra defense for your immune system, while also helping muscle recovery and benefits for your skin.

Each liposomal pouch features 100 mg of propolis, 1000 mg of vitamin C, and honey, which can help with throat irritation, and also support overall health. Squeeze the pouch directly into your mouth or pour it into a cold beverage!

"I have been taking these for a while, and my toddler will take some when she's starting to feel under the weather," a happy reviewer wrote. "I truly believe they help build the immune system! Seem to be effective."

During the sick season, turn to something that's been a go-to for wellness for decades! Source Naturals Wellness Formula Bio-Aligned Vitamins feature a blend of vitamins and herbs -- including vitamin C, vitamin A, beta-carotene, and grapeseed -- to boost immunity and deliver respiratory and antioxidant defense.

"I recently tried the Source Naturals Wellness Formula Bio-Aligned Vitamins and Herbal Defense vitamins, and I was very impressed with their quality and effectiveness," a five-star reviewer wrote. "The vitamins provided the immune support I was looking for and seemed to work as intended in promoting my overall health. After experiencing these benefits, I am eager to purchase this product again."

Don't let the name fool you -- Ancestral Supplements Grass Fed Beef Liver is a supplement that can bring your body some much-needed benefits!

These supplements -- which are made of 100% freeze-dried beef liver and organs -- deliver vitamin A, vitamin B12, choline, hyaluronic acid, zinc, and more to help support immunity, mood, joints and more.

"I have been taking these supplements for the past 8 weeks," a happy customer wrote. "Going through menopause, I lost my energy, my thrive to want to work out and felt like a completely different person. Beef liver supplements helped me so much to feel normal again. I feel balanced, have more energy, working out etc. Sleep is improved, so are my night sweats. I am in love with this product."

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder is a super easy and effective way to get collagen!

This widely popular supplement -- which is a No.1 bestselling product on Amazon -- features hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which are sourced from grass-fed pasture-raised cows, to support hair, skin, nail, bone and joint health.

It's super easy to use -- throw the scooped powder into cold or hot liquid, including your morning coffee. An added bonus? The power also delivers added protein to your beverage!

"Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder has been a game-changer for my health and beauty routine!" a five-star reviewer said. "After just a few weeks of use, I’ve noticed a significant improvement in my hair’s strength and shine, my nails are growing faster, and my skin feels smoother and more hydrated."

Island Nutrition Oregano Oil Liquid Drops are a great supplement to support your immune system!

These drops -- which are made of 100% pure organic oregano oil -- can provide powerful immune support, while also helping balance your gut and promote seasonal wellness. Oregano oil is said to have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antiviral, and antifungal properties.

"I’ve been using Island Nutrition’s 100% Organic Oregano Oil for over a year now, and it’s truly a standout product," one Amazon customer wrote, praising the product. "As someone who is very particular about the quality and purity of supplements, I can confidently say this oregano oil is one of the purest you can find on Amazon."

Probiotics are a must-have for any wellness routine -- and Garden of Life's Immune+ Probiotics is a perfect all-in-one probiotic supplement.

These probiotics feature 90 billion CFU guaranteed from 12 probiotic strains -- including two of the most widely-studied probiotics for immune support: L. acidophilus NCFM and L. rhamnosus GG. The formula helps provide digestive balance and regularity, and can help relieve discomfort.

The probiotics are also an Amazon's Choice product, and have rave reviews from Amazon customers!

"Garden of life don't miss! These work wonders," a happy person wrote in a review, while another added, "Will never not take these. Have been a tremendous help to overall health."