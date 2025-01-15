Top Deals on Pop Culture Board Games

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Get ready to roll the dice because game night just got a whole lot more fun!

Combine your favorite films and television shows with classic board games for an evening of entertainment that pop culture fanatics are guaranteed to love.

Whether you're a fan of shows like Stranger Things or Yellowstone -- or love movies like Wicked, there's bound to be a game that'll capture your interest. Plus, order them all on Amazon so it’ll get doorstep in no time!

Transport yourself to the land of Oz with Monopoly: Wicked Edition .

With a new twist on the classic game, you'll play as a student at Shiz University. Move across the board acquiring locations, transports, and commodities -- all in hopes of gaining an invitation from the Wizard. The more each player owns, the more Ozian coins they can collect from other players. The last player with money when all others have gone bankrupt wins the game!

One Wicked fan wrote: "The Wicked Monopoly set is extremely well designed. It's obvious that a lot of time and effort went into designing it. Quality is superb all around. Very entertaining, sure to be a HUGE hit!"

Marvel fans are guaranteed to love Trivial Pursuit: Marvel Cinematic Universe Ultimate Edition .

Take on fellow MCU enthusiasts in an epic battle of wit and wisdom, challenging their vast knowledge of all things Marvel. Test your mastery of the multiverse with 1,800 different questions about the franchise while trying to outwit opponents and seize all six coveted category wedges -- Power, Reality, Space, Soul, Mind, and Time.

"Best game for families who are obsessed with Marvel! A family game night must-have! The questions are not too easy and have a range even for smaller kids. My daughter loved this gift!" one fan wrote in a five-star review.

Saddle up for a fierce game of Monopoly: Yellowstone Edition !

Fans of the Paramount Network series will love the chance to feel like they're on show as they

Collect properties featuring some of the series' most recognizable locations including the Dutton Ranch Main House, Stables, Bunkhouse, Rip & Beth’s Cabin, Paradise Valley Resort and Four Sixes Ranch. It also includes six custom sculpted tokens: a branding iron, cowboy hat, rope, saddle, bull, and belt buckle.

One fan bought the game for her boyfriend, writing: "We've played it a few times, and it's been super fun. It's interesting to see all the locations from the show, and honestly, it's hilarious watching him pretend he's part of the Dutton family. If you love the show and Montana vibes, this is definitely worth it!"

Put a wicked twist on a beloved game with Clue: Disney Villains Edition .

Work to uncover who stole the magic as you move through each Villain's lair on the gameboard and attempt to figure out which magical item they stole and where they hid it. With​​ artwork, characters, and gameplay inspired by classic Disney Villains like Ursula, Jafar and Mother Gothel, this game will provide hours of mischievous fun.

"Always have loved Clue…but add Disney and it is better! Twist to this is there are cards that if you roll a one (Maleficent) you take a card and you and another player do what is on there. Lots of fun…just different rooms, characters and magic items they stole," one reviewer shared.

Test your mastery of the macabre with Trivial Pursuit: Horror Ultimate Edition !

Fans of scary movies and horror flicks will love exploring the darkest corners of pop culture with 1,800 blood-curdling questions. Trivia spans six horror categories -- gore, psychological, killer, monster, paranormal, and comedy -- and includes multiple entertainment platforms like movies, television shows, and books. Plus, the board features several horror-inspired movers.

One horror fan wrote: "As a horror film superfan, this is a dream trivia game. I've been waiting for a good *challenging* horror trivia game for a while and it's finally here!! so many movies and tv shows are featured, even weird obscure indie flicks I thought no one else had even heard of which was an awesome surprise. I can finally feel smart around my family during the holidays!!! 5 stars!"

Show your sinister side with the Disney Villainous: Perfectly Wretched board game!

In this epic game of wicked power, take on the role of the Disney villain of your choosing and then use your unique abilities to achieve your own devious objective. With twists and turns along the way, you must thwart your opponents’ schemes and triumph over the forces of good.

"A fun game of strategy...you are the villain trying to win in your own realm before the other villains win in theirs! Each character has a different story and if you're a Disney fan, it is addictive being a different villain with each new game. We started with one pack and have already bought 2 more! Find out who is your favorite villain! Highly recommend for older kids and adults to play!" one five-star reviewer wrote.

Take on the world's most famous monsters in Horrified: Universal Monsters .

In this game of strategy and teamwork, you must defend a town that has been plagued with seven iconic monsters: Frankenstein, Dracula, The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolfman, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, and The Creature from the Black Lagoon. Each monster that you encounter requires different tactics to overcome and you must constantly adapt your strategies to win.

One happy customer shared: "My husband and I are big horror movie fans. We have purchased a few horror games and this is by far the best! It's fast paced and feels a bit like if Clue and video games had a love child. As you move into 'rooms' you can loot everything, there are NPCs you have to do side missions to protect. The players act as a team, strategizing together, sharing items, helping each other. It's great."

If you're looking to make game night a little spooky, try out YAHTZEE: Hocus Pocus Edition .

Fans of the iconic Halloween movie will love the bewitching twist on the classic game. Players can "Shake, Roll, and Shout" spells and ingredients from Winifred's evil book with a custom cauldron dice cup to mix Dash of Pox, Dead Man's Toe, and more into winning combinations!

"Purchased this for my 8-year-old daughter obsessed with Hocus Pocus and she loves it. It was great to find a game that the whole family can play and enjoy together. An engaging twist on a timeless classic game!" one customer shared in a review.

Battle for the Iron Throne in an epic war of chaos with Risk: Game of Thrones Edition .

Test your wits and bravery as you vie for domination of the Seven Kingdoms and claim your right to the throne with one of seven Noble House armies. With two custom-designed game boards, three ways to play, seven finely sculpted armies, and more than 650 total pieces, the ways to play are endless.

One five-star review reads: "This game requires actual strategy, and is infinitely more fun than normal risk. I truly, 100% recommend this to anyone who likes long resource games. And if you like risk but haven’t played this, DO IT. A lot of spin off games like this are cumbersome and annoying, but the game of thrones edition truly makes this game better. 12/10 recommend."

Hop in the Mystery Machine for a round of Scooby-Doo! The Board Game !

Play as Scooby-Doo or a member of Mystery Incorporated -- Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy -- as you attempt to catch the villain on the loose before they frighten all of the citizens away. Set traps and use each character's unique, special ability to help stop the monster before they completely take over town.

"If you like cooperative games, this one is great. The initial instructions feel a little complicated and daunting, but once you get set up and actually play, it's much easier than it seems. There are three levels of difficulty as well as a solo version. So far we've only played on easy, but are looking forward to the harder versions," one customer shared.

Save Hawkins from the Upside Down with the Stranger Things: Upside Down board game.

Play as the kids of Stranger Things kids to stop the operatives of the Hawkins National Laboratory and the evils from the Upside Down. Work as a team to clear token stacks and save Hawkins before time runs out. And when you've finished the game, flip the double-sided board to adventure through season 2.

"Game is fun and thematically engaging. You move around the board playing action cards, with items and allies to beat stacks of 'chips' which represent different challenges. Your ultimate goal of season one is to save Will. Second season is different and on the reverse side of the board,” one reviewer shared.