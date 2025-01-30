Everything You Need to Prep for Valentine's Day Date Night

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Everyone wants to feel special on Valentine's Day, whether you're hitting the town, having a candlelit dinner at home or just hanging with your BFFs. The romantic holiday is the perfect excuse to get a little glam -- so make sure you have everything you need to be feeling your best.

Ahead of the holiday, we've got you covered with all things beauty you may need while getting ready for your big plans. From makeup palettes to sparkling eyeshadows and plumping lip glosses, you’ll be feeling confident and turning heads wherever you go!

Get that pout looking perfect with the Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit .

Available in the shade Kylie, the richly pigmented matte lipstick and lip liner duo create a soft dusty rose look that will give you seamless, long-wearing coverage for up to eight hours. Simply shape up with the ultra-creamy lip pencil and then fill in with the matte liquid lipstick.

"My daughter had asked for this as a present and she absolutely loves it. She says it's creamy, light on the lips, stays long, quality of the product is excellent, and the lipstick holder looks amazing!" one five-star reviewer shared.

Gwyneth Paltrow's goop Beauty Nourishing Repair Body Butter will have you feeling soft and smooth before date night.

This rich, luxurious whipped body butter is crafted with nourishing butters like shea and bacuri butter as well as botanical extracts like caviar lime, jojoba, and mulberry leaf. It locks in hydration for 72 hours, leaving skin silky-soft, smooth, firm, and toned. Plus it’s fragrance-free and doesn’t include toxins like parabens, petroleum, phthalates, SLS, SLES, PEGs, TEA, DEA, silicones and artificial dyes.

"The real magic is in how it transforms my skin. I’m talking soft, smooth, and hydrated all day long—even those stubborn dry patches that usually pop up by the afternoon are gone. My skin feels healthy and nourished, like it’s finally getting what it needs," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Give your hair a little extra shine with the goop Beauty Nutrient Shinebath Hair Mask .

This ultra-moisturizing mask is formulated with hair bonding conditioners, amino acids, panthenol, and plant-based oils like avocado and sunflower that all work to strengthen hair fibers, repair damaged hair, and lock in hydration for frizz-free shine. It can even restore damaged, dry, dull, or chemically treated hair over time. Plus it provides protection against environmental stressors like heat styling, hair color, sun, chlorine, and tight ponytails.

One customer raved: "As someone who has always struggled with dry hair and frizz, I can attest that finding the right treatment has been essential for keeping my locks healthy and manageable…The combination of ingredients works wonders in providing deep hydration, smoothing frizz, and restoring strength to my weak strands and the scent is really nice."

Get your skin glowing with the goop Beauty Colorblur Glow Balm Trio .

This set of three multipurpose tinted balms provides a sheer pop of color that wakes up your skin in seconds. Featuring the colors Slipper, a creamy peach; Velveteen, a sheer mauve; and Whiskey, a warm terra-cotta, these hues are flattering on bare skin while also blending easily with makeup.

Simply use your fingers or a brush and swipe over anywhere the sun might hit -- cheeks, lips, or brow bones -- for an effortless no-makeup makeup look.

You'll surely be shimmering on date night with the stila Glitter And Glow Liquid Eye Shadow .

Available in a variety of fun “magnificent metals” shades, these eyeshadows combine the perfect mix of pearl and glitter to lavish eyes with incredible luster and shimmer. It glides on effortlessly, then dries down smoothly -- locking in maximum sparkle with minimal fallout.

One five-star reviewer shared: “This is the best glitter eyeshadow I have ever used! Literally has had no fall out for me and is so pretty! I see what all the hype was about!

Plump up your pout with the stila Plumping Lip Glaze .

Formulated with 1.0% MAXI-LIP™ plumping complex that works from the inside out, your lips will be noticeably more voluminous with continued use. Plus, the high-shine lip glaze will add the perfect splash of color and sparkling shine for a full, soft pout.

“This plumping lip glaze is my new fav. The color Kitten looks natural and has a really nice shine. It makes my lips a bit more pouty. It has a slight cooling sensation on, no burning. I would definitely recommend,” one happy customer shared.

The stila Sculpt & Glow All-in-One Contouring & Highlighting Palette can do it all!

This palette has everything you need to sculpt, highlight, illuminate, bronze, and add color to cheeks and lips -- all in one convenient compact. It features seven different specially-curated shades to suit all your needs, whether you’re going for a light look or touching up a full beat. With buildable and lightweight formulas, everything in this palette will blend seamlessly and melt into your skin.

A five-star reviewer shared: “This product is amazing…The blush I use on my cheeks, lips and even lids to cool the bronzing tones…I was looking for a summer travel product like this...bronzing/contour/blush/highlighter all in one. This was the only one I found (even Sephora didn’t have anything like this). Perfect for a travel makeup bag but I use it everyday at home too!”

Get fully glam with the Laura Geller Beauty The Best of the Best Baked Face Palette .

This versatile all-in-one palette features everything you need to get ready for a night out or flawless, all-day wear. Made in Italy, this compact includes three eyeshadows in beautiful neutral tones, a bronzer in Tahitian Glow, two highlighters in French Vanilla and Portofino, and a blush in Pink Buttercream.

One customer raved: “I am usually skeptical buying makeup online, but this is undoubtedly the best palate of products I have ever owned. I ended up buying the whole line upon receipt of this. Fantastic coverage, true to color, very easy to put on, I don't wear a lot of makeup. It is so flattering and smoothing to the skin it's incredible. With mature skin, this is truly an answer to your prayers for a clean beautiful looking skin tone.

When date night is done, don’t forget the final step in your makeup routine -- taking it off before bed!

With Rihanna's Fenty Skin Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser , you’ll get that fresh, clean feeling at the end of a long night. The brand’s plush creamy cleanser instantly washes away dirt, oil and impurities without leaving skin feeling tight -- and even refines the look of pores.

“Absolutely LOVE THIS PRODUCT. Cleans my oily face easily and smells delightful. Have NEVER had a problem with this face wash and I have very sensitive skin. Cannot beat the price,” one reviewer shared.

Keep your skin in pristine condition with the Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream .

After your skin is cleansed, slather on this hydrating cream, crafted with Kalahari melon and Baobab oils as well as aloe and Hyaluronic acid for all-night hydration. While you sleep, it delivers smoothed-out pores, visibly reduced dark spots and fine lines, replenished hydration and a plump, juicy look.

One happy customer shared: “You go to bed with a glow and you wake up with a glow. This is a must have!”