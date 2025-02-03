Romantic Valentine's Day Jewelry for Her

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

There are so many styles to choose from with the Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace !

This dainty and elegant necklace is crafted from 14k gold-plated brass and features a pendant of your choosing. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, consider amethyst, the birthstone for February that is known to inspire intuition, clarity, and peace.

If that isn't matching your vibe, the Elisa pendant also comes in rose gold and silver chains with pendants including turquoise, mother of pearl and citrine quartz.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “This is exactly as pictured, the color is beautiful and really pops in the sunlight. The fit is good, you have some room for small adjustment in length. The clasp is good quality, easy to use. The chain is very thin so obviously it is to be handled delicately."

You can't go wrong with a classic piece like this 14k Gold Plated Birthstone Bracelet .

This timeless tennis bracelet is crafted with gold-plated sterling silver and sparkling cubic zirconia crystals -- but is available in a variety of colorful stones, each representing a different month of the year. Each piece is nickel-free and lead-free, meaning it’s hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. Plus, it’s all packaged in a beautiful gift box, ready to give to that special someone.

"Beautiful! Very nice craftsmanship. A lovely very special birthstone bracelet," one happy customer shared.

Your Valentine will look pretty in pink with these shimmering Swarovski Millenia Drop Earrings !

These stunning octagon-shaped earrings are crafted from meticulously cut pink crystals that refract light to allow for maximum sparkle -- in the way that only Swarovski crystals can. The pair is finished with a refined rose gold-tone plated setting that’s sure to catch hearts and turn heads.

"The earrings are a very good size, a beautiful color and catch the light when out in the sun. If pink is your color I highly recommend these earrings!" one reviewer raved.

Spread a little love with the BaubleBar Sheri Heart Earrings .

These oversized earrings are the perfect fit for any Valentine's Day gift. This modern take on heart-shaped jewelry features a simple stud linked to a glossy gold plated pendant. It's the perfect piece to dress up any outfit and will certainly make a romantic gesture for the special holiday.

"These 14k gold-plated earrings have a sleek heart design, giving them a touch of elegance. The quality is top-notch, with a polished finish that stands out. The drop style is subtle yet stylish, making them perfect for any occasion. They're a great gift, offering a mix of class and simplicity that she’ll definitely appreciate," one reviewer shared.

Give a gift from the heart with the Pandora Moments Snake Chain Bracelet .

This classic sterling silver piece is the perfecting starting point for a personalized charm bracelet. It can be fully customized with Pandora charms of your choice, to fit the personality of the recipient. It also features Pandora's iconic barrel clasp for a secure fit and an innovative threading system that makes it easy to screw on charms. It even includes a gift box for easy wrapping!

One happy customer wrote: "The bracelet is beautiful. Great quality. Pandora has great quality. Fit is perfect for adding more charms!"

These Swarovski Attract Drop Earrings are sure to catch the eye of your Valentine!

Crafted with Swarovski's signature pink shimmering crystals, these pear-cut earrings are designed to catch the light at all angles. Suspended from rhodium plated hoops embellished with dazzling pink pavé, these earrings are perfect for a romantic night out or if you just want to elevate an outfit with a statement piece of jewelry.

The Perfectly Paired Matching Love Knot Necklace & Earrings Set was crafted with romance in mind.

This sweet set features a sentimental pendant, designed to symbolize your timeless love connection. The necklace is plated in 14k gold and features over 85 Diamonisse simulated diamonds, meticulously placed along the sparkling love knot. It also comes with matching earrings which showcases a brilliant simulated diamond solitaire at its center.

One reviewer raved: "This necklace is amazingly stunning! I couldn't believe my eyes when I opened the package. It is so much more beautiful in person. The picture doesn't do it justice. It is much bigger looking than the picture shows. It has amazing sparkle. The earrings are also bigger in person. The neck chain is very ample for 14k gold these days. This is absolutely a must have!"

Your valentine can wear their heart on their sleeve with the Kendra Scott Ari Heart Gold Chain Bracelet !

This delicate 14k yellow gold plated bracelet features a dainty rose quartz heart at its center that's perfect for everyday wear or for adding to a jewelry stack. Plus, it comes ready for gifting, packaged in a Kendra Scott box and bag.

"This bracelet is so dainty and pretty the color matches perfectly with the Kendra Scott necklace I have as well. But besides the aesthetics, this bracelet is amazing quality. I will say that the gold color of this bracelet looks a little yellow and closer to a 24k gold look, but the bracelet doesn’t look cheap at all," one happy customer shared.

Get a gift that will stand the test of time with the Pandora Sparkling Infinity Collier Necklace .

This dazzling sterling silver necklace features an infinity pendant, symbolizing love that lasts for all eternity. It also has an incredible sparkle thanks to clear cubic zirconia that were carefully placed to decorate the pendant. This necklace pairs perfectly with other Pandora pieces -- or can stand out when worn on its own.

One reviewer who also has the matching bracelet wrote: "I wear it everyday with casual outfits but it can also be dressy!! Love it!"