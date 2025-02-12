Backstreet Boys Launch 'Into the Millennium' Vegas Sphere Residency

Oh My God, We're Back Again!!!

Play video content X/@SphereVegas

Everybody, yeah!!! Backstreet’s back -- again -- and this time, they’re reuniting to take over Vegas!

The "Larger Than Life" news dropped Wednesday … Kevin, AJ, Nick, Howie and Brian are hitting the stage at the Sphere for nine dates in July to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their hit album "Millennium" with an epic residency.

We’re heading ‘Into The Millennium’ once again! 🌐🩵 Relive your Backstreet Boys Y2K memories, but this time… LARGER THAN LIFE at @SphereVegas starting this July!



The first ticket & hotel packages are on sale this Friday, February 14th through @VibeePresents. General tickets on… pic.twitter.com/koqSmWCfGj — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) February 12, 2025 @backstreetboys

The venue hyped up the event on X, calling it the ultimate Y2K nostalgia trip -- adding the immersive visuals and next-level sound make the Sphere the place to bring all the Backstreet bangers to life.

The boys are taking us straight to '99, paying tribute to their iconic "Millennium" era -- named after their smash-hit album and tour.

And, to make it even sweeter, they just recreated the legendary cover art to hype up the stint.