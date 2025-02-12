Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Backstreet Boys Launch 'Into the Millennium' Vegas Sphere Residency

Backstreet Boys Oh My God, We're Back Again!!!

backstreet's back, alright !!!
Everybody, yeah!!! Backstreet’s back -- again -- and this time, they’re reuniting to take over Vegas!

The "Larger Than Life" news dropped Wednesday …  Kevin, AJ, Nick, Howie and Brian are hitting the stage at the Sphere for nine dates in July to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their hit album "Millennium" with an epic residency.

The venue hyped up the event on X, calling it the ultimate Y2K nostalgia trip -- adding the immersive visuals and next-level sound make the Sphere the place to bring all the Backstreet bangers to life.

The boys are taking us straight to '99, paying tribute to their iconic "Millennium" era -- named after their smash-hit album and tour.

And, to make it even sweeter, they just recreated the legendary cover art to hype up the stint.

So quit playing games and set your alarms -- the Backstreet Boys' Vegas residency kicks off July 11, and tickets go on sale this Friday!

