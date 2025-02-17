Amazon's Presidents Day Sale: Best Deals on Fitness Necessities

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It may be February, but better late than never when it comes to working on those fitness-based New Year's Resolutions.

Take advantage of Amazon's Presidents Day sales and work up a sweat in your at-home gym with these deals on workout equipment. From a rowing machine to dumbbells and fitness trackers, these deals will help with your health goals.

We believe in you!

The MERACH Exercise Bike makes working out actually fun!

It records your exercise time, speed, distance, and calories in real-time, offering valuable insights into your progress. The stationary electric bike for adults also increases the shock absorption effect and reduces exercise pain too.

"Love love love this bike. Easy to put together, compact, very quite and sturdy," one commenter wrote.

"It’s fun and very motivating to keep my cycling up in the cold winter months. I researched a lot of stationary bikes and I’m glad I chose this one," another added so you don't have to waste time doing your own research.

Get the full rowing experience without being on the water with the MERACH Rowing Machine!

You can conveniently measure and check your workout data, distance, time, calories burned, speed and heart rate. The customized smooth and quiet magnetic flywheel system makes the workout extremely quiet too!

"It is easy to assemble and even easier to understand how to use," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Another added: "I have been nothing but impressed with this machine. First of all it came within just a few days of ordering it took me less than 10 minutes to assemble everything super easy instructions."

Add a Trideer Yoga Ball Exercise Ball into your workout routine! Pick your bright color and use it for a range of activities.

With an anti-burst capacity of up to 330 pounds and a honeycomb structure for slow deflation, it minimizes the risk of injury due to falls! Plus, you can use it as a desk chair when working from home to keep your posture intact.

"The Trideer Yoga Ball has exceeded all my expectations! Whether you're using it for workouts, pregnancy support, physical therapy, or as a chair at your desk, this ball is incredibly versatile," one happy customer wrote.

"Great bounce, very comfortable, and nice size - very happy with this purchase overall," another added.

When working out, it is important to stay hydrated and that's when the Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Jug with Handle 40 oz comes in handy.

Thanks to the double-wall insulation, the Stanley Iceflow Flip Straw Water Jug keeps drinks cold for up to 14 hours and iced up to 2.5 days, while keeping the exterior sweat-free.

"This Stanley water bottle is everything you've come to expect from the iconic brand – durable, reliable, and built to last. But with the added convenience of a flip straw, it's even better," one person wrote.

The Adjustable Dumbbells offer a versatile solution for fitness enthusiasts looking to enhance their home gym setup. This set is designed to provide a range of weights, with adjustable increments of 10, 25, 35, 55, 70, and 90 pounds, making it suitable for various strength training exercises.

With a quick and easy adjustment mechanism, you can change the weight settings to suit your workout intensity. This means you can progress in your training without needing a bulky collection of separate weights.

"I love these adjustable dumbbells! They’re super versatile -- easily switch between dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, or push-up stands," one commenter wrote.

"The weights are sturdy and fully adjustable, and they are firmly secured by the plastic ends. They are also a great price, roughly half the cost of other name brand options," another added.

The RENPHO Massage Gun Deep Tissue Portable Percussion Massager is a portable, deep tissue percussion massager designed to provide relief for sore muscles and tension in the back and neck.

Ideal for athletes or anyone needing relaxation, this handheld device offers multiple speed settings and interchangeable heads for customizable massage intensity. It's also lightweight and easy to use, it comes with a convenient carry case for on-the-go use.

"I'm impressed by how easy it is to use right out of the box. It comes with a sturdy storage case and delivers plenty of power to effectively relax my tight muscles, making it perfect for post-workout recovery," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Get ready to level up your workouts with the TRX GO Suspension Trainer System! This ultra-portable, easy-to-use system turns any door, tree, or sturdy surface into your personal gym. With adjustable straps and a variety of exercises, you can target your entire body, from core to legs to arms, in one dynamic session.

Perfect for all fitness levels, it's like having a personal trainer that fits in your bag. Whether at home, on the go, or outdoors, the TRX GO is your secret weapon to build strength, improve flexibility, and have fun while doing it!

"The quality is really nice and sturdy," one commenter wrote.

"One of the best exercise items I’ve ever bought. Fun to use. Great value for my money spent," another added.

Meet the Sunny Health & Fitness Elite Recumbent Cross Trainer & Elliptical Machine -- your new favorite way to crush workouts from the comfort of home!

This all-in-one fitness machine offers full-body training with arm exercisers that let you tone your upper body while working your legs. The adjustable seat and breathable mesh backrest keep you comfy during those intense sessions.

Whether you're looking to crush cardio or just get moving, this machine's got your back (literally)! Get ready to sweat and smile!

"This bike is 100% what I expected it to be. It's very sturdy and it works smoothly," one happy customer wrote!

The Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker is your ultimate wellness sidekick! This sleek, stylish fitness tracker keeps you on top of your health game with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and even stress management.

Whether you're crushing workouts or just going for a walk, it tracks your intensity and progress, helping you stay motivated. From your daily steps to your daily ZZZs, the Inspire 3 has you covered, making sure you're living your healthiest, happiest life. Track, vibe, and thrive -- all in one go!

"Love this tracker, I know some others are more of a smart watch thing but I love it because it is so simple," one five-star reviewer wrote.

"All I wanted was something easy to wear that would track my steps and sleep. This fits the bill perfectly," another said.

Get ready to step up your fitness game with the Lichico Walking Pad. This portable, space-saving treadmill fits perfectly under your desk, so you can walk, jog, or run while you work.

Powered by a 2.5HP super quiet brushless motor, it's whisper-quiet, meaning no distractions during calls or meetings. Whether you're working from home or the office, the remote control lets you easily adjust speed and settings. Stay active, boost your energy, and burn calories without missing a beat – it's time to walk and talk your way to a healthier you!

"This walking pad has been a total game-changer," one work from home user wrote.

"This has been one of best decision I have made I have been able to get my daily work out so far since I got it last week," another said.

Say hello to effortless fitness with the Under Desk Elliptical Machine! Perfect for seniors or anyone looking for a low-impact workout, this seated pedal exerciser lets you move your legs while sitting comfortably at your desk, couch, or chair.

Quiet and portable, it won't interrupt your day -- whether you're working, watching TV, or reading. With 12 adjustable speeds and a handy remote control, you can customize your workout to suit your pace. Fully assembled and ready to go, this elliptical is the easiest way to stay active, burn calories, and improve circulation without even breaking a sweat!

"I am typing this review while using my elliptical machine. I just love it," one customer wrote.

Another said: "Works very well. It is quiet and has a good number of speed settings, can also go in reverse."

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!