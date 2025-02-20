Stylish Spring Sneakers & Running Shoes to Buy Now on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Kick off spring with a brand new pair of kicks!

If you're looking to upgrade your shoe collection for the upcoming season, we've got everything you need. Whether you want fun and fashionable sneakers to add some flair to your wardrobe or need new running shoes for the gym, you'll find it all here.

From stylish Dolce Vita sneaks that will make a statement to New Balance runners, there's so many options for spring. Plus, they're all available on Amazon -- meaning they’ll fit your budget and be at your front door in no time.

Add a pop of color to your sneaker collection this spring with the Project Cloud Madrid Leather Sneakers .

Available in a variety of colors and prints including baby blue and leopard, these sneakers were built for both style and comfort. Crafted with high quality materials including a sleek leather upper and a plush memory foam sole, the Madrid are perfect for all-day wear.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “These shoes are extremely comfortable and stylish…Easy to put on and off. Recommend for any low budget gal out there. They look great with jeans, shorts or even a dress/skirt. Memory foam inside is also pretty thick which adds to the comfort. Leather outside so wipes clean easily.”

Give yourself a little boost with the Madden Girl Mighty Platform Sneakers .

These stylish sneaks are available in a variety of color waves, including coral, emerald and baby blue and all feature a contrast stripe. With a 1½” platform, these shoes will give you some extra height while still being comfy enough for everyday use.

“I’m so happy when I order shoes online and they’re actually comfortable. So, needless to say that I was thrilled when these had a more plush footbed than I expected. They look exactly like the picture and are well made…They look and feel like quality shoes…I am very happy with them,” one reviewer shared.

Upgrade your gym shoe with the ASICS Gel-Excite 10 Running Sneakers .

Whether you’re starting your road running journey or need a new training shoe, the Gel-Excite has been crafted to give you more underfoot comfort for your run and fitness routine. ​With AMPLIFOAM PLUS technology in the midsole, it helps improve durability and creates a softer and more comfortable feel at foot strike.

“Absolutely love these shoes…They are like walking on a cloud (literally). They are so comfortable. I got these in particular for walking and something to wear at the gym. Very happy with this choice. They are true to size. I got these black and turquoise ones and they are so cute, and I get lots of compliments. Definitely a win! Will buy again!” a happy customer shared.

Slip on your new favorite running sneakers with the New Balance Fresh Foam X Cruz V3 Running Shoe .

These sneakers will keep you comfortable both on and off the track, providing a snug and secure feeling thanks to its cushioned foam midsole. Plus, its molded foam heel is crafted for effortless movement, making your run more fluid. They’re available in a variety of neutral colors, ensuring they match your gym ’fit no matter what.

One customer shared: “Love these shoes for work, the gym, and/or everyday use. Reduces my back and leg pain. I have a torn labrum in my hip; and when I wear other shoes, I am in pain, but not when I wear my New Balance shoes!”

Experience all-day comfort with the New Balance Nergize V3 Sneakers .

From morning sessions at the gym to afternoon running errands, these sneakers are guaranteed to keep you comfortable. With a sock-like construction and stretchy collar, you can easily slip into these shoes -- giving you a snug and secure fit. And with a removable Memory Sole Comfort Insert, you’ll get a plush feel with every step.

“These New Balance sneakers give the best support and comfort I’ve ever had from any shoes I’ve worn. The color and style is perfect. Great value for my money. Versatility is awesome, you can wear these shoes basically anywhere. I work a 12 hour shift and these shoes have enough elasticity for all day comfort. I’m very pleased with my purchase,” one happy customer shared.

You’ll be looking cute and comfortable in these LUCKY STEP Platform Sneakers .

Available in a variety of fun colors and designs, these chunky platform sneaks will give you an extra 2.2” of height. And while they’re super fashionable, these shoes are still super comfortable and have an anti-slip sole that will give you sturdy traction on any surface.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “Seriously the most comfy shoe I have ever owned! It’s like walking on clouds! You need these in every color!”

The Dolce Vita Notice Sneakers are the perfect transition piece for spring.

These trendy shoes are the perfect blend of style and comfort that are sure to match any of your springtime outfits. Available in a huge variety of colors, including baby blue, blush and light brown suede, there’s guaranteed to be a look you love. And with a removable padded insole, they’ll keep you comfortable all day long.

One customer raved: “My favorite sneakers ever! They are the most comfortable sneakers I have ever worn, they have great cushion to support your feet! Highly recommend these!!”

You can never go wrong with a classic like the Vans Ward Low Top Sneakers !

While you may already own a pair of Vans in black or white, the summer canvas taupe colorway is perfect for spring. With the upcoming warmer weather, these lightweight canvas kicks will complement any outfit, whether you’re wearing jeans or a flowing dress.

“My weekend go-to! I wear Vans pretty much every weekend with my jeans or leggings. Love the feel and comfort and they make me feel younger. Fun shoes,” one customer shared.

Make a statement with the Skechers Street Uno Sneakers .

These bright and bold shoes come in a variety of vibrant hues including hot pink, purple and lime. While these sneakers may be a fashion statement, they’ll also keep you comfortable with an Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole and a Skech-Air airbag midsole.

A five-star reviewer shared: “Great shoes. My first ever pair of Skechers. They are easily as comfortable, or more than my $300 sneaks. This was a great purchase. Great price!! Color is full, great for long walks, but also just a fashion statement. Durable, lightweight and slip resistant. Happy customer here.”

You’ll want to wear the Nautica Lace-Up Max Cushioning Sneaker wherever you go!

These sneakers are made for all-day comfort, whether you’re on a run, hitting the gym, or just on your feet at work. With advanced max cushioning technology, they absorb impact, effectively reducing foot fatigue and providing superior support for prolonged wear. And with the breathable upper material ensures optimal ventilation, always keeping your feet cool and dry.

One satisfied customer wrote: “I have nerve damage on my foot from shingles and it’s really hard to find a shoe that doesn’t kill my foot. I also get blisters EVERY TIME I get a new pair of shoes. These shoes are extremely comfortable and there’s enough room to where my foot is ok. Also, NO BLISTERS!”

