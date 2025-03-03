Lights and Lamps To Revamp Your Home

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Light up your life with some bright new decor for your home!

Whether you’re looking to add warmth to your living room or want to revamp your patio before spring, a new lighting fixture may be exactly what you need.

From pathway lights to illuminate your front yard to LED strips to light up dim spaces inside, we’ve compiled the best finds on Amazon to give you a new lease on…light!

Add a little flair to your patio with the Govee Outdoor String Lights!

These waterproof and weather-resistant string lights will take your outdoor space to the next level. With endless lighting possibilities thanks to RGBIC technology, you can keep things traditional or add in a fun gradient color for a holiday event -- all of which can be controlled through an app. This set comes with 50 ft of lighting and is good for up to 25,000 hours of use.

One customer raved: “I’m incredibly happy with these lights! They’ve completely transformed the look of my outdoor space and are great for any occasion. Highly recommend them to anyone looking to enhance their backyard or patio!”

Turn your room into a mesmerizing oasis with the Govee Star Light Projector with 3 Aurora Flowing Effects!

This galaxy projector can cast dazzling waves of aurora lighting across any room in your home. With over 16 million color choices and 52 scene modes, you’ll always have a lighting backdrop to fit your mood. Plus, it comes equipped with 18 white noise tracks and a built-in Bluetooth speaker to further create a calming environment.

“I’ve owned many galaxy lamps and watched tons of reviews but when I got this one, I was very impressed with the visuals this one has to offer. It’s the only one I use now and I still haven’t gotten bored with it. If you use the Govee app you can add in your favorite colors to the rotation and it will cycle through them blending in the colors into the adjacent colors,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

Illuminate the way with the Govee Outdoor Pathway Lights!

Available in a set of four, these landscape lights are the perfect addition to any home’s front yard. Clearly mark your pathway with these stake lights that have unlimited customizable color options as well as 43 preset scenes, fitting for all sorts of occasions. They’re easy to install and are good for year-round use thanks to waterproof and weather-resistant features.

A happy customer wrote: “​​I love these lights, the colors are great and the ability to adjust brightness and schedule everything from the app is great. They look really good in our front yard as landscape lights and I like that they are electrical because solar lights don't work for us due to having a lot of trees and shade around. They feel high quality and I plan to order some more.”

Set the mood with Govee 6 Inch Smart Recessed Lighting!

If you’re tired of the basic lighting in your living room, this set of smart recessed downlights are sure to add a pop of color to your home. With 16 million colors and dimmable brightness, your space will be so vibrant and will always fit your mood. It can all be controlled via Bluetooth on the Grovee app, making illuminating your home earlier than ever.

“Awesome product! I love their products and this one is no exception! These look slick and with each one being wireless, I am able to create all types of scenes and control them -- individually and in groups -- to give my room the lighting I want,” one customer shared in a review.

The Govee Cylinder Floor Lamp is unlike any other lighting fixture you’ve seen before!

If your room’s lighting needs a little boost, you’ll love this unique floor lamp. The minimalist design will seamlessly fit in with your other modern decor, providing 360° lighting to illuminate your home. With dynamic RGBIC technology, you can personalize light effects with millions of colors -- and it can even sync to your favorite songs.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I was on the hunt for a new office lamp that wouldn’t negatively affect my video call picture quality, and this did not disappoint! It’s bright enough for perfect lighting during meetings, yet it doesn’t create harsh shadows or overexposure like some other lamps. As usual, Govee came through with the perfect solution for my needs.”

These Govee White LED Strip Lights will come in handy all across your home.

Available in both daylight white and warm white, these adhesive light strips can be mounted anywhere -- from under cabinets to over your bathroom mirror. Not only are they convenient to light up dim spaces thanks to six levels of brightness, but they also provide an aesthetic glow around your home. With over 16 ft of length, these strips can be trimmed via a cutting mark to perfectly fit wherever you need.

One reviewer shared: “I never write reviews but had to leave one for these lights. They were extremely easy to install. And completely transformed my closet. I have a long closet in my bedroom of my 1904 house, it has no lights and was impossible to see anything in unless I brought a flashlight. After spending less than 10 mins installing I now can see everything in my closet and it’s usable again. The on off button mounts straight to wall and the lights can be dimmed. Definitely recommend.”

Transform your yard with the Govee Outdoor Spot Lights.

These uplight landscape spotlights, available in a pack of two, can shine a light wherever you need, whether it’s in your garden or at your front door. They’re waterproof and heatproof, making them suitable for all climates. And with a lifetime of up to 20,000 hours, you’ll have these lights for years to come.

“I recently installed the Govee Outdoor Lights, and they have truly transformed my backyard into a magical space. The lights are incredibly bright and vibrant, with a wide range of colors and effects that can be easily controlled through the app. The customization options are fantastic, allowing me to set the perfect ambiance for any occasion.”

If you love the look of LED strips but want a little more color, the Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights are for you.

Available in lengths up to 100 ft, these strip lights are a fun addition to any kid’s bedroom or game room. You can choose from up to 16 million color combinations -- from singular hues to dazzling gradients and preset scenes. Plus, it has 11 music modes to effortlessly sync with your favorite audio.

One customer raved: “They look great, and the phone app is easy to install and use. I wasn't prepared for all the ways you can customize these lights. You can put them on a timer, adjust brightness, use pre-loaded color themes, set them to twinkle or flash while adjusting the speed, and even control all this over individual segments or the whole strip. The price is super affordable, and I keep buying more for other spots in the house.”

The gamer in your life will love the Govee LED Neon Neon Rope Lights!

This light strip was created specifically for gamers with glare-free diffusion. Using innovative inverted illuminated lighting technology, it eliminates light spots and gaps of traditional LED strips and protects your eyes from glare. Plus, it can be integrated with your gaming system using the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box and Razer Chroma.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “Super easy to use. Surprised by the high quality. Adhesive is really good…Thick quality protecting LED lights. I really like it. It’s not like those spotting LED lights. Thanks so much Govee for affordability! It’s not cheap to buy LED lights.”