Gotta Catch These Pokemon Deals on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

When it comes to Pokémon merchandise, it might be impossible to catch them all, but hunting for the best is half the fun!

Now you won't have to look too hard as we've compiled some of the best items from video games to figures, plushies, backpacks and so much more.

Whether you're gaming at home, or on the Pokémon Go, looking for something stylish to wear, or to put on your kids' beds -- well, we've got you covered! So go ahead and have a (Poké) Ball capturing the best deals on the best merch right now!

Even though it's become a global sensation with a collectible card game, television shows, mobile games, and more, everyone knows that some of the best Pokémon content anywhere can always be found right back where it all started, on Nintendo.

Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! and sister game Let's Go, Pikachu! for the Nintendo Switch are remakes of the iconic 1998 Game Boy's Pokémon Yellow, marking the first time a man series installment has been available -- with gameplay dramatically upgraded -- for a console system. Suitable for all ages, these iconic games are perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike.

"I am spending way to much time playing this game with my fiancé," laughed one customer. "It is VERY nostalgic and at the same time there are plenty of refreshing, new mechanics that make this a whole new game!"

One of the biggest struggles of any young (or older) Pokémon trainer is knowing which edition of the mainline games to get, as they tend to come out in pairs. Well, skip all that bother and just get them together with the Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet Double Pack for Nintendo Switch.

Kicking of the ninth generation, the games take players to the Iberian Peninsula for the first time ever with an open world format, introducing 120 new Pokémon. With new evolutions, the opportunity to band together with up to three friends, and a whole new region to explore, this double pack is the perfect way to plan your next Poké-cation!

Purchasing either the digital or physical double pack enables players to receive a 200 Poké Ball bonus via download codes. You can then use these in the Mystery Game feature inside the game.

When you or your kids are ready to bring your Pokémon battles into the real world, keep it authentic with the incredibly detailed Pokémon Official Ultimate Battle Figure 10-Pack. Ranging in size from 2" to 4.5" for Charizard, these figures are small enough for the tiniest hands, but big enough to create one epic battle scene.

The Amazon exclusive set features Charizard alongside fan favorites from across the Pokémon generations: Pikachu, Squirtle, Eevee, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Haunter, Jolteon, and everyone's favorite flopping fish, Magikarp.

"They will each fit in the palm of your hand, but they're very well made," remarked one customer, while another said, "We bought these to place in birthday party goodie bags and they were loved by the children who received them."

If you and your family thought it was hard to catch all of your favorite Pokémon in the games, you might just be in for the biggest challenge of your life as you tackle Ravensburger's 5000 Piece Pokémon Adult Jigsaw Puzzle. Puzzle afficianados will tell you, 5000 pieces is a serious challenge -- and a big undertaking!

This massive puzzle will stretch out to an epic 60" x 39" (or a whopping 5' x 3.25') when fully assembled. Featuring more than 50 iconic Pokémon characters, you'll have as much fun identifying them, as finding all their pieces. Ravensburger's signature sturdy pieces and glare-free image will guarantee a long-lasting experience, and a great-looking final product. Nice enough to frame, perhaps?

One customer admitted being intimidated by the size, but after diving in, they declared, "I enjoyed this puzzle so much, I could see myself assembling it again in a few years!"

With its own 8-bit origins, Pokémon is perfectly designed for one of the most iconic and everlasting children's toys ... that's still fun for kids of all ages! The Lite Brite Pokémon Edition features six distinctive templates to build, while the brighter high-definition LED light grid brings a bolder experience than ever before.

This set includes 1,000 colorful mini-pegs to bring either the included visions to life (with more detail than ever), or whatever your own artistic expressions might be. Lite Brite has been delighting generations of children, while its USB port and four different light modes, including bounce, flash, and clockwise, keep it fresh and current for modern kids.

"My 6 year old got this for Christmas and has been obsessed with it since. He wanted to do all of the cards the first day," wrote one customer. "It’s simple for him to use on his own to build independence. This light bright allows him to get creative by making his own ideas."

Why chase after the most popular trading card or try to catch one of the game's most elusive Pokémon on any platform when you can just become him! Now your kids are ready for Halloween, game night, or really just any occasion -- with this Charizard Deluxe Costume for Kids.

This officially licensed costume includes jumpsuit, attached hood with embroidered faced details, and detachable wings. Made of soft, breathable material that's safe and comfortable, this casually cool costume is available in sizes ranging from Small to X-Large.

The kids are already dreaming about catching their favorite Pokémon in the wild, so why not help them snuggle up tight with their favorites by snagging this Northwest Pokémon Twin Sized Bed in a Bag Set?

This bright and colorful 100% polyester set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, comforter, and two matching pillowcases -- all adorned with some of the most popular Pokémon of all time -- to make your child's bed as bright as their imagination!

"I bought this for [my] granddaughter, she [is] in love with Pokémon. She absolutely loves it," wrote one happy customer. "The material, the color and her favorite characters. Highly recommend this for children that love Pokémon."

Let your child's love for all things Pokémon shine in this sparkly Pokémon Dress, available in two unique designs. One shines a spotlight on Pikachu, with a shiny sequin Poké Ball right on the chest. The other features sequin Pikachu in the center, leading the charge alongside his friends Bulbasaur and Squirtle.

Available in sizes 4-16, these machine washable blue and pink dresses feature a scoop neck, while their polyester/spandex blend ensures they'll flex with your active little ones at any Pokémon Gym and offer maximum comfort.

"I got this for my daughter's eighth birthday party and she was so excited for this dress!" commented on happy mom. "When it arrived it was Soooooo beautiful on her and so comfortable for her. So comfortable in fact I have to insist she doesn't sleep in it at bedtime lol.😆"

Somebody knows a secret ... and it's that he so darned cute! This 12" Large Winking Pikachu Plush will bring a smile to any face. Spreading joy wherever he goes at 12" tall, this officially licensed Pokémon plush is as sturdy and soft as he is adorable and huggable.

"It honestly is super cute and soft and a great size. The wink is a cute added bonus and my son absolutely loved it," wrote one customer, while another touted, "It's a firm stuffy which is great because it's going to last cuddles, not like stuffies that lose their shape after a month."

What do you get the superfan who has everything and more, or the busy student on the go? This Pokémon Backpack is roomy enough to fit school supplies, lunch boxes, gaming gear and card decks. It's even perfect for sleepover packing!

Made from 100% polyester, this backpack is both sturdy and lightweight, with strong adjustable straps for comfort and durability. And there'll be no denying the trainer behind this bag, with its surface covered with Pokémon, Poké Ball zippers, and even the slogan "Gotta Catch 'Em All!" on the outer zipped pouch.

"This has to be one of the coolest Pokémon backpacks I’ve seen," wrote one shopper. "It literally has ALL the characters on there and the contrast of the bright colors against the black is really eye catching ... overall, this was a big win for me!"