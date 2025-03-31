Tessa Brooks Lookin' Like A Total Babe In The Bahamas!

Tessa Brooks is a Caribbean Queen ... because she's on vacation in the Bahamas and she's looking smoking hot in some revealing swimwear.

The actress and social media star just shared a bunch of sultry snaps from her trip to the famous Caribbean island chain, and she's totally bringing the heat.

Tessa is relaxing in the shade of a palm tree and working on her tan in the sand ... all while looking absolutely stunning.

Lots of celebrities flock to the Bahamas for the scenery and the Instagram-worthy locations ... and Tessa is putting her twist on things.

Check out the gallery ... Tessa is a total dime.