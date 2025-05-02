Phil Simms Open To Unretiring #11 NY Giants Jersey For Abdul Carter

Play video content X / FanDuelTV

Abdul Carter is trying to figure out what jersey number he'll rock for the NY Giants ... and while Lawrence Taylor told him to kick rocks after he inquired about number 56, another Big Blue legend is striking a different tone!

Phil Simms was asked if he'd hear out either Carter or Jaxson Dart if they were to ask the Super Bowl-winning QB if they could take his #11 jersey down from the proverbial rafters at MetLife Stadium. While LT, Simms' former teammate, had no interest ... the Giants signal-caller is open to passing down his legendary number.

"I let him have it in a second," he said. "I say can you help it a little, make it better? I think it would be a lot of fun, it wouldn't bother me."

Carter, who wore 11 at Penn State, quickly reacted to the news, saying, "It would be an HONOR" to don #11 for Big Blue.

Simms said his agent was against the idea of unretiring the number, but he gets the final call at the end of the day.

It's welcome news to the 21-year-old pass-rushing phenom, as talk of wearing #56 was quickly shot down.

"I know he would love to wear that number, but, hey, I think it's retired," Taylor told the NY Post. "Get another number, I don't care if it's double zero, and then make it famous."

Carter wasn't hurt by the reaction, saying ... "The worst he could say was NO!!"

"This just gonna make me work even harder!! I love it."

As for Dart, the QB hasn't indicated what number he'd like to wear. Jackson wore #2 in college, which cornerback Deonte Banks currently holds.