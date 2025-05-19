Natalie Portman Rocks Blue Bikini While Cliff-Jumping in Cannes

Natalie Portman appeared to be having a blast in Cannes on Sunday ... cooling off her red-hot figure while cliff-diving and swimming.

The "Black Swan" actress enjoyed a dip with a possible new fling -- or perhaps he's just a friend. Portman was most recently linked to French musician and music producer Tanguy Destable earlier this year, her first relationship post-divorce from ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.

Millepied supposedly had a fling with climate activist Camille Etienne in 2023 ... and that led to a separation not long after -- and finally a divorce in March 2024. The couple never confirmed or denied on the record their reasoning for the split.

They tied the knot in 2012 in Big Sur, California, after they met in 2009 during the filming of "Black Swan," and Benjamin left his girlfriend at the time to be with Natalie instead.