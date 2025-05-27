Kehlani Doubles Down on Anti-Israel Rhetoric at American Music Awards

Kehlani is doubling down on her pro-Palestinian views ... this time taking them to the red carpet of the 2025 American Music Awards -- just weeks after NYC canceled her Central Park concert amid backlash.

Kehlani shares her stance on Gaza and Palestine: “All I can say is, free Palestine.” pic.twitter.com/CjBzXzFSNn — Variety (@Variety) May 26, 2025 @Variety

The Grammy-nominated singer made it crystal clear while speaking to Variety ahead of the big event -- she’s sticking by her controversial stance, noting ... "If people are blowing up and being murdered at mass rates … it should be as easy as breathing to say, 'Hey, this shouldn’t be happening.'''

She went further by calling out U.S. involvement directly, adding ... "We’re funding it, so we should stop."

The "Think of Me" singer seemed to encourage other stars to speak out as well, explaining ... "We have more power than we think … and everything’s stronger in numbers, and I think that that’s something that hopefully people will understand at some point."

Her closing words? Loud and clear: “Free Palestine.”

In addition to her concert in the Big Apple being scrapped, Kehlani's scheduled performance at Cornell University was canceled in April after the university’s president said she "has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments."

