Your beach bag should be more than just a fashion statement … it's time for your tote to carry its weight!

If your current bag can't fit a towel, three types of sunscreen, a book you probably won't read, and a giant water bottle ... it's time for an upgrade. Quit dragging everything you own in that sad, floppy tote from three summers ago and invest in one of these fashionable and functional beach bags!

Ohana means family and family means nothing gets left behind -- especially with this Disney Lilo & Stitch Shoulder Tote Bag !

You won't ever forget anything at home because it literally all fits in this super spacious bag. Wallet? Check. Water bottle? Yup, in the exterior pocket! The leash for your dog that just might be a genetically engineered extraterrestrial life-form? Uh, yeah that's in there too...

Always get sand in your phone at the beach? Make that a thing of the past!

Not only is the Case-Mate Soap Bubble Zip Tote water-resistant (with a fun iridescent finish!) but it also comes with a touchscreen phone pouch so you can use your cellular while you catch some rays. And thanks to the bag's tip-proof design, all of your other beach essentials will be safe from sand and saltwater all summer long.

Never lose your hat on a windy day at the beach again!

With this super chic Lilly Pulitzer Beach Hat Tote Bag your favorite hat will be safe and secure as you make that long pilgrimage from the parking lot to your beach spot. Plus, this bag will hold all your other essentials like towels, snacks and sunglasses.

Who needs an ugly cooler? Quit carrying that ancient freezer chest to the beach and trade it in for the Kate Spade New York Extra Large Insulated Cooler Bag .

Available in a variety of fun prints, this extra large tote has plenty of space for all those beach snacks we know you’re going to bring -- and it'll keep them cool all day long.

If you're always on the flamin-GO, you're sure to love this Betsey Johnson Beach Tote Bag .

With a bold pink exterior, this sturdy, water-resistant tote is both fashionable and functional. Big enough for a laptop, you can use this tote to go straight from the office to the beach ... or just skip the office completely, we won.t tell.

A straw bag is a summer nonnegotiable and this Vera Bradley Straw Tote Bag certainly fits the bill.

Available in a variety of designs, this beach bag has pink prints perfect for the girly-girl or blue and white coral if you like something a little more refined. And if you're interested in having your bag emblazoned with an embroidered cockatoo ... yeah, they've got that too.

Get ready for Yeti! This YETI Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag is about to become your BFF this summer. Whether you're hitting the road with the fam or taking a day trip to the beach, this tote can handle it all thanks to its waterproof, ultra durable and easy-to-clean exterior. Not too small, not too big and perfectly tough.

