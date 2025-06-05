Andy Roddick, Terrell Owens Play Pick-Up Pickleball In L.A., Destroy Normies

Play video content TMZSports.com

Andy Roddick and Terrell Owens proved Wednesday even retired pro athletes can still whoop some tail -- as the ex-tennis star and former NFL wideout teamed up to beat a whole bunch of normies in a few pick-up pickleball games.

The guys hit a court in Venice, Calif. as part of HBO Max's promotion of its 2025 French Open coverage ... and they didn't take it easy on some fans who wanted to mix it up on the clay.

Roddick and Owens battered balls repeatedly ... winning point after point after point against the average Joes.

While it was a bloodbath of sorts in between the lines -- the two were as sweet as could be when the scoreboard was turned off. They snapped pics with some locals -- and Owens even tried to teach a few people how to rip some cross-court winners.

Several other celebs were in attendance too ... actors Paul W. Downs, Robby Hoffman, Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy swung by to show off their skills with the paddle as well.