Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates 34th Birthday With 'Cake-Themed' Bash

Emily Ratajkowski My Birthday’s No Bum Note... It’s All About the Cheek!!!

Emily Ratajkowski just turned 34 and she let the cheeks do the talking -- throwing a bootylicious blowout where the cake wasn’t just dessert, it was the main event.

The model documented it all over on IG -- she had a 'cake-themed' party featuring a literal gigantic butt cake in thong bottoms  -- safe bet it was modeled after her own -- plus nonstop twerking with her crew and enough jiggle to make J.Lo proud.

BOOTY-FUL PARTY

She was living her best life -- blowing out candles, slicing into that peachy posterior, and chalking it all up to one thing: being a chaotic, party-starting Gemini.

Truly a rear-ly unforgettable bash!!!