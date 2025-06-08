Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates 34th Birthday With 'Cake-Themed' Bash
Emily Ratajkowski My Birthday’s No Bum Note... It’s All About the Cheek!!!
Emily Ratajkowski just turned 34 and she let the cheeks do the talking -- throwing a bootylicious blowout where the cake wasn’t just dessert, it was the main event.
The model documented it all over on IG -- she had a 'cake-themed' party featuring a literal gigantic butt cake in thong bottoms -- safe bet it was modeled after her own -- plus nonstop twerking with her crew and enough jiggle to make J.Lo proud.
She was living her best life -- blowing out candles, slicing into that peachy posterior, and chalking it all up to one thing: being a chaotic, party-starting Gemini.
Truly a rear-ly unforgettable bash!!!