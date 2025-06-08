Tony Awards 2025, Cynthia, Keanu, The Clooneys & More Hit The Red Carpet
The Tony Awards hit NYC like a standing ovation -- Broadway royalty and Hollywood glam stormed the carpet, serving looks and legacy like their lives depended on it.
It was serious star power at the 78th Tony Awards -- George and Amal Clooney, Keanu Reeves, Brooke Shields and more descended on Radio City Music Hall, with host Cynthia Erivo leading the charge for a night of pure theatrical glam.
Hollywood heavyweights lit up the red carpet -- Bryan Cranston, Katie Holmes, and a nominated Sadie Sink all brought the heat to Broadway’s biggest night.
Charli D’Amelio, Lea Michele, Julianne Hough, Kristin Chenoweth, and nominee Nicole Scherzinger weren’t lurking in the shadows -- they brought serious sparkle and stole their share of the spotlight.
Hit up the gallery... we’ve got even more A-listers bringing the heat, including Tom Felton, Gayle King, Samuel L. Jackson, and LaTanya Richardson. You don’t wanna miss this lineup!