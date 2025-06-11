Last Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Father's Day is fast approaching ... and you don't want to the bad kid who forgot to get a gift for dad, do you?

Instead, show up your siblings and get him something this year he'll not only never forget, but actually put to good use.

You won't find any ties on this list ... and, thanks to Amazon, they'll show up before his big day.

This Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven will not only put the World's Best Chef to work ... but feed the family at the same time!

Watch as your 12-inch Pizza -- whether it's Thin Crust, Neapolitan, Chicago, New York, or whatever other crazy style your dad might have invented -- cooks to perfection in just three minutes.

Plus, it's great for the outdoors as summer cookout season kicks into high gear!

For the biggest eaters in the family, why not give them a proper challenge ... with this Hot Ones Hot Sauce Challenge Set.

You've seen it all over the internet, these sauces have graced ... or rather tormented ... the tongues celebs including Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lawrence, Gordon Ramsey, Idris Elba.

Watch as pops turns from Anakin Skywalker to Darth Vader as he goes up the Scoville Scale!

Whether your dad's an Atticus Finch or more of a Peter Griffin, they all have their favorite tunes ... which they can now listen to on repeat with these Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones.

Whether you don't want to hear dad's favorite song ... or he wants to drown out the sound of his kids and grandkids ... there are no better headphones to do it with!

These noise cancelling bad boys are comfortable, accommodating, and slick in design ... with multiple color options including Black, Plum, Diamond, Blue, Bright Beige, and White.

Dad's need to stay hydrated too -- and this 40 oz Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler with Handle and Straw will certainly help do the trick.

With a multitude of colors to choose from, pick whichever design suits your pops best ... so he's ready to hit the basketball or pickleball court with confidence ... and a whole lotta water.

Good Dads are always on time ... and no better way to help keep it than with this Timex Unisex Expedition Scout 36 Watch.

This watch features a fabric strap that's both light and comfortable, as well as a light-up dial and the ability to stand up to "short periods of recreational swimming" ... if dad's into that kind of thing.

Just remember what Tony Stark's old man used to say ... "No amount of money ever bought a second of time." ... That is, unless you're buying this watch!

Help your dad achieve silver fox status with this Jack Black Set for Men!

This set has it all ... Facial Cleanser, Moisturizer, Lip Balm, and a Face Buff, all made to keep that skin looking young ... as we all get older and older.

And finally, keep your dad comfy with these stylish Lacoste Men's Croco Slide Sandals.

These come in black, blue, or white, and are perfect for dad's pool-side vacay, beach visit, or a lazy time around the house ... likely spent yelling at his favorite sports team with a few choice words.

