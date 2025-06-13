Cubs' Justin Turner Wears Fake Nuts To Celebrate Home Run, Captured on Broadcast

Sacks are usually a football thing, but Justin Turner changed that during the Cubs game on Thursday -- wearing a pair of fake nuts to celebrate a teammate's home run ... and it was all caught on the television broadcast!!

The hilarious moment occurred when Chicago hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

In the sixth inning, Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki hit a dinger to put his squad ahead 3-0 ... and Turner -- who signed a one-year deal with Chicago in February -- acknowledged the highlight in a pretty ballsy way.

Turner was in the dugout waiting for Suzuki ... and the broadcast captured Justin jumping up and down with a prosthetic dangling from his belt -- click here if you are not at work and wanna see it.

Fans were quick to notice the antics ... and naturally, the jokes ensued -- with one even thinking the testes could bring some long-term luck to the team.

As for why the broadcast cut to Turner at that exact moment, he was named "Fan of the Game" by the Marquee Sports Network broadcast ... and needless to say, he probably didn't expect to be caught hanging out for all to see.