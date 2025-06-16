Be a Bikini Bombshell with Calzedonia Swimwear on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Hot girl summer is here once again ... and it's time for you to channel your inner supermodel! And what better way to become a bikini bombshell like Irina Shayk and Amelia Gray Hamlin than to steal their swimsuit style?

This summer, Irina, Amelia and Kendall Jenner have all been rocking itty bitty bikinis from Calzedonia swimwear ... and now you can too! With tons of sexy suits now available on Amazon, you'll be turning heads all summer long.

You'll be serving Victoria’s Secret bombshell vibes in this Women’s Shiny Satin Triangle Swimsuit Top -- just like Irina.

And if her dusty rose top isn't quite your vibe, it's available in a variety of other colors, including powder pink and emerald blue.

Plus, with adjustable straps that can be tied two different ways, you can always switch up your look, guaranteeing you'll be turning heads at the beach all summer long.

Can’t forget the matching bottoms! These barely-there Women’s Shiny Satin String Swimsuit Bottoms leave little to the imagination ... so count yourself in for a hot girl summer.

With adjustable ties at both sides, this bikini bottom can be worn a variety of ways, whether you like a high cut or a low rise fit. And to add to the look, the strings come embellished with cute gold tips.

If you’re after an itty bitty bikini…look no further. Show off your curves in Amelia’s Women’s Minimal Fit Triangle Swimsuit Top to instantly achieve supermodel status.

While it may not be made from much material, this slinky swimsuit has a shimmering silk-like finish that adds a touch of sophistication to your bikini. Plus, each top is elevated with a gold embellishment at the chest that draws attention to all the right places.

Complete your look with these slightly skimpy Women’s Minimal Fit String Swimsuit Bottoms, whether you’re rocking this style in purple like Amelia or a basic black.

Made from the same silky material as the matching top, these bikini bottoms also feature golden detailing at the hip as well as at the end of the string ties. Plus, they’ll hug your curves exactly how you want thanks to adjustable sides and slightly rounded waist.

No summer beach 'fit is complete without a sexy semi-sheer Women’s Sarong.

This soft and lightweight cover up can be worn in so many ways ... whether you tie it around your hips or double knot it around your waist. Available in bordeaux red, chili red and powder blue, there’s sure to be a match for some of the swimwear you’ve already got stocked up!

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!