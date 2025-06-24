Splurge on Summer Sandals

Available on Amazon Now

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's time to treat yourself with some swanky new sandals!

From walks on the beach ... to 4th of July BBQs ... these stylish slides are fit for any summer situation. And with names like Michael Kors, Coach, Crocs and Steve Madden, we've got you covered for fancy footwear ... to options a little more frugal!

These Steve Madden Big Mona Sandal Summer Sandals are a great place to start if you're thinking of going fully active this season. Plus, they're 40% off!

Many stars have partnered with the brand, including like Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Sydney Sweeney, Winnie Harlow, and Jason Derulo ... so you're in good company with these kicks!

These raffia sandals come in black, natural beige, or multi-color. So, get one ... or get 'em all ... to match any outfit.

These Sam Edelman Irina Slide Sandals are graceful and simple ... the perfect combination!

These also come in a wide variety of colors, including blue, ivory, cognac, gold, pink, brown, and almond ... all ready to make your feet feel glamorous no matter the occasion.

If chunky is more your style, these Coach Women's Brynn Sandals are just what you need.

They're perfect for all the girls in the family ... and come in black, black and white, denim blue, lighter blue, cream, pink, leather, and lace variants to show off your personal style.

Michael Kors knows class when he sees it ... and that's definitely true for these Michael Kors Lynn Espadrille Sandals.

Olivia Wilde, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Halle Berry, Tiffany Haddish and Vanessa Hudgens are all fans of the brand ... so join the club and pick these up in colors including black, brown, red, gold, pink, blue, and white variants.

Lastly, try out these Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge Sandals. These shoes are classy and stylish ... and ready for you to buy them!

These babies are 100% synthetic, available in a multitude of colors spanning from black, brown, and white to blue, red, orange, and yellow.

Time to start walking on your haters ... and sign up for Amazon Prime for even more deals!