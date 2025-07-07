TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Jennifer Garner knows her way around a kitchen ... even if her social media cooking show is just pretend!

And now you can get one step closer to celebrity chef status with all the KitchenAid items she uses in her own home. Lucky for you, Amazon's got Early Prime Day Deals on all of Jen's favorite gadgets.

From stand mixers to espresso machines and even a pasta making set, these finds are built to upgrade your kitchen without breaking the bank!

Whip it. Whip it good .... with the KitchenAid Go Cordless Hand Mixer .

Don't let cords hold you back while you’re cooking up a storm. This lightweight and rechargeable mixer is an essential in any kitchen, especially if you love to bake like Jen. It has seven different speeds to match the task at hand, from a slow stir to a high speed to whip. And when you're multitasking in the kitchen, this mixer has a free-standing design, made to minimize mess by standing on its own.

Get it as part of a cordless bundle going on sale tomorrow, July 8, here -- save it in your cart now!

Whether youre making salsa or a salad, no one’s got time to chop everything up into minuscule pieces. That’s what the KitchenAid Go Cordless Food Chopper is for!

Let this handy device be your very own personal sous chef. Powered by a rechargeable battery, you can cook wherever, whatever, and however you choose.

Get this as part of a cordless bundle going on sale tomorrow, July 8, here as well -- save it in your cart now!

Late night cookie baking has never been so easy. The KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt Head Stand Mixer makes it almost too simple to mix up a batch of your favorite dough.

With a 5 quart stainless steel bowl you can mix up nine dozen cookies in a single batch. Which seems like it’ll be sufficient to feed your midnight cravings…or maybe even open your own bakery.

Just beat it with the KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer .

Whether you’re baking a batch of cupcakes or following Jen’s recipe for carrot and catnip treats for your feline friends, this hand mixer will never fail to come in handy in the kitchen. And with so many different color options, there’s sure to be one that fits in perfectly on your countertop.

Let’s get this bread…toasted, that is. The KitchenAid 4 Slice Toaster is a necessity for any kitchen.

No matter what kind of bread you’re using, including bagels, English muffins, and even homemade loaves, this toaster can fit it all. And with a wide range of toasting shades, your bread will always be toasted to perfection.

Chop chop! Jen is always using her KitchenAid Food Chopper in the kitchen…like when she recently whipped up homemade dog treats using a super simple recipe.

She easily ground up oats using her food chopper and then mixed it up with peanut butter and bananas. After just a half an hour in the oven, her tasty treats were ready for her canine friends.

The tea is hot…thanks to this KitchenAid Electric Kettle .

Quit standing over a stove and waiting for water to boil when this kettle can do it for you in no time. It comes equipped with variable temperature control to quickly and quietly boil your water…and then automatically shuts off after boiling is complete. And when you’re ready to serve, the swivel base allows you to move freely with your kettle to pour water wherever you want.

Whip up a batch of Jen’s famous espresso crumb coffee cake with a little help from the KitchenAid Semi Automatic Espresso Machine .

Whether you’re crafting a coffee creation to fuel your baking session or freshly brewing an espresso for the crumb cake’s glaze, you’re guaranteed a quality cup of coffee. And because this machine is durable and built-to-last, you’ll be caffeinated for years to come.

The KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender is the kitchen tool you didn’t know you needed!

Whether you’re whipping up smoothies, milk shakes, soups or sauces, this hand blender is guaranteed to become an important part of your recipe prep! Its 4-point stainless steel blade can blend at varying speeds and won’t hurt any of your pots, pans and mixing bowls thanks to its removalpan guard that protects your cookware.

Already have your KitchenAid Stand Mixer? Now it’s time to accessorize! The KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment will transform your stand mixer into a versatile kitchen appliance that can help you tackle even more culinary tasks.

It comes with three different blades for slicing and shredding…whether you want to cut up cucumbers and carrots for a salad or shred potatoes for hash browns.

Turn your kitchen into the finest Italian restaurant with a little help from the KitchenAid 5-Piece Pasta Deluxe Set !

This stand mixer attachment allows you to make fresh pasta right at home, whether you’re making spaghetti and meatballs or are in the mood for a little Fettuccine. And if you’re really feeling adventurous, you can use Jen’s recipe for cauliflower pasta sauce to really impress your friends!

Check out more Early Prime Day 2025 deals now ... and be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime for the best savings all year round.