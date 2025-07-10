Top Prime Day Deals on Beauty and Skincare Products

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Skincare that doesn’t break the bank? Sign us up. This Prime Day 2025, Amazon went all out on skincare and beauty deals ... and this isn't a sale you want to brush off.

With brands like LANEIGE and Kiehl's slashing prices, there's no better time to revamp your skincare routine. Whether you're in search of a hydrating moisturizer or an overnight face mask, we've found the best steals around.

And if you're still not satisfied ... you can check out all of Amazon's Prime Day Beauty Deals here!.

Give your skin a boost with the Sydney Sweeney-approved LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer.

This clinically backed, barrier-boosting cream delivers intense, long-lasting hydration using fast-absorbing blue hyaluronic acid, ceramide and squalane. Use it day and night…or any time you want to give your skin a healthy, hydrated glow.

Sydney’s top pick? This LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer that’ll leave you with radiant, hydrated glass skin.

This two-in-one formula combines the benefits of a rich cream with the lightweight texture of a liquid toner using nourishing ceramides and peptides. It visibly firms the skin and reinforces its moisture barrier, delivering soothing and nourishing hydration.

Improve your skin while you catch some zs? Yes, please! The LANEIGE Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask delivers both overnight and long-term benefits for visibly smooth, plump, and bouncy-looking skin.

It utilizes melting glow capsules that mimic skin's lipids to protect the moisture barrier and nurture overnight. Plus, Peony & Collagen Complex and peptides help boost and preserve collagen. Over time, you’ll notice reduced fine lines and wrinkles, and improved radiance.

Take your skincare routine to the next level with the NEWKEY LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask .

This anti-aging device isn’t just for influencers…and it’s about to revolutionize your nightly routine. With 150 embedded medical LEDs, it’s made to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and treat moderate acne. And without any wires, it can be used anywhere, anytime…giving you smooth, youthful skin even when you’re on the go.

Protect the skin you’re in with the Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Cream SPF 30.

This multi-targeted anti-aging moisturizer uses a 5-in-1 formula that lifts, firms, smoothes, moisturizes and can re-texturize skin -- all while protecting from the sun’s harmful rays. With simple daily use, you’ll keep your skin soft, supple and healthy-looking.

If dark undereye circles and puffy eyes have you down, the Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Eye Cream is for you.

This replenishing nighttime eye cream is formulated using butcher’s broom extract, lavender essential oil and evening primrose oil to restore the eye area for a smoother appearance. Put it on before you go to sleep and wake up the next morning with with fresher, younger-looking eyes.

Say goodbye to dark spots! The Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Serum is carefully crafted with activated C and proxylane to visibly reduce the look of dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and post-acne marks.

As the brand’s #1 facial serum, it visibly boosts radiance and improves skin clarity, while providing a visibly more even skin tone.

Late night out? No one needs to know. Brighten your under eyes with the Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum.

This dark circle eye cream is formulated with 10% pure vitamin C, tri-peptide and hyaluronic acid which work together to help visibly reduce blue and brown dark circles. Uniquely crafted for the delicate eye area, it also helps to visibly smooth fine lines and crow’s feet for fresher, brighter-looking eyes.

Who needs a BBL when you’ve got the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream! This viral body cream helps visibly smooth and tighten the appearance of your skin thanks to potent, caffeine-rich guaraná extract.

Plus, it’s infused with fast-absorbing Cupuaçu Butter for deep hydration and selenium-rich Brazil nut oil to help support the skin’s natural ability to protect itself.

Nailed your nighttime skin routine? Don’t forget the rest of your body! Give all of your skin the attention it deserves with the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Firmeza Body Oil.

Using the brand’s proprietary Guaraná Caffeine+ Complex to visibly firm and tighten, it also works to depuff with the help of micro algae extract. You’ll get visibly firmer skin, deep nourishment and less puffiness…all in one divine product.

Make dry skin a thing of the past with the Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator.

Get instantly hydrated skin with this gel facial moisturizer formulated with aloe bioferment and hyaluronic acid. Your skin will feel soothed in just seconds as the gel penetrates deep into the surface for 100 hours of stabilizing hydration. Plus, an antioxidant blend of vitamins C and E works to protect your skin against future daily dehydration.

So nice, you’ll do it twice! The Clinique Clarifying Lotion 1.0 Twice A Day Exfoliator is formulated to be extra-gentle for sensitive skin while sweeping away pollution, grime and dulling flakes to reveal smoother, clearer-looking skin.

It’s Step 2 in Clinique’s 3-Step skincare system … start with facial soap before using your exfoliator and finishing with a moisturizer.

There’s nothing that the Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask can’t do!

This facial sheet mask is like a trip to the spa … balancing effective skincare ingredients that lead to long-lasting results. The hydrogel mask provides deep hydration thanks to oligo-hyaluronic acid while ultra-low molecular collagen maximizes skin penetration and absorption. Plus, it contains three different kinds of probiotics to strengthen the skin’s barrier and prevent skin aging.

Check out more Prime Day 2025 deals now ... and be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime for the best savings all year round.