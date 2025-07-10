Prime Day Deals on Noise-Canceling Headphones and Earbuds

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Prime Day 2025 is in full swing ... and Amazon has some awesome deals on headphones and earbuds that will be music to your ears.

With killer discounts on brands including Beats, Sonos, Bose, Sony and JBL, now is the time to splurge on an upgrade ... and tune out the noise.

Prefer earbuds instead of over-the-head headphones? Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds are going for a great deal right now!

These extremely popular, noise canceling bad boys are just one of the Prime Day offerings from Apple. Also on sale from Apple this year? The Apple Watch Series 10, the iPad Mini and iPad Air, and the 2023 MacBook Pro.

Listen to your favorite songs in style with the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian collab!

Kim's collab comes in three colors -- Moon, Dune and Earth -- while the regular Beats Studio Pros, also on sale, have five additional styles.

Also on discount: the Beats Pill speaker.

The Sonos Ace | Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are made for for comfort, so you can listen to your tunes for a whole day without having to charge them up ... and then some!

Only 3 minutes of charge buy you back a whole 3 hours of music, making these the perfect partners for those long travel days to and from your vacation spots all summer long. These come in two simple styles, white and black, both available at the link above!

Just like the music industry adapts to consumer's listening habits, these Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones do the same!

On top of having multiple color options, noise-cancelling abilities, comfortable pads, all day battery life, and a multipoint toggle feature, you can also download that app that makes sure these headphones are up to date with all of its latest features to make your listening experience the best it can be.

If headphones are too bulky for you, you can also check out these sleek Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbuds.

Say you're working out, on a run, or speed walking through the airport, these little pieces are here to fit your ear for maximum comfort and stability.

So whether you jam out to Metallica, Zac Brown, or Sabrina Carpenter, these earbuds are the buddies for you to enjoy your tunes with complete control ... just make sure to download the accompanying Bose QCE App!

Sony brought you movies like Men in Black, Spider-Man, and Jerry Maguire ... It gave your kids the pacifier known as a PlayStation ... And now you can put your faith in their Sony ULT WEAR Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones!

With these babies, you get the noise cancellation, you get the comfort, you get the long battery life ... but what you also get is a product that's made eco-friendly, with a bass amplifier that will make your world vibrate when you listen to The Weeknd's "Starboy!"

Boost your music with these Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones!

Sometimes it's not just about music, but all about business ... and with these headphones you can make crystal clear calls from a built-in mic that allows you to keep your phone in your pocket.

So, the next time Carly Rae Jepsen says "Call Me Maybe," you can rely on your trustee new headphones to make sure your calls and your beats are as clear as can be.

And the last of our Sony bunch is the Sony INZONE H0 Gaming Headset.

These are made for all your PC video gaming needs -- primed for immersive gameplay and clear communication for both online and single player games.

JBL is coming at you next ... starting with the JBL Tune 770NC!

These headphones come with all the perks -- hand-free calls, noise cancelation, apps that specialize your experience and updates, and a pure bass sound system that just lets you get lost in your music. So grab 'em and go ... so Olivia Rodrigo's Sour can REALLY hit your soul.

For those of you who are fans of the earbuds, JBL has these JBL Live Pro 2 - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds available.

These guys come in blue, black, pink, or silver ... and are equipped with all the great stuff the headphone counterparts have, while being more practical for a gym session or nature walk.

When you need to get lost in a song, or a whole album, you can't go wrong with the JBL Tune 520BT.

And with these, you can get lost in your music for up to 57 hours ... plus, they come in this fun purple color, as well as black, white, and a cool blue option.

Finally, take a look at the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2!

These bulky beasts are perfect for immersion with sound so good you'll feel like Ariana Grande is whispering in your ear! They come in black, white, blue, realtree edge black, realtree edge white, and realtree edge pink, all with a 1 year warranty in case your jam sessions get a little too wild.

