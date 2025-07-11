'Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Puts Cleavage On Full Display In Black Bikini

Madelaine Petsch's recent series of bikini pics has gotta be confusing the social media algorithms with her curves on display, 'cuz the pics are red-hot!

The 30-year-old actress -- most commonly known for playing Cheryl Blossom on the CW series "Riverdale" -- captioned the Instagram post, "just gonna leave this here" ... and boy did she ever!!!

Leaning back in a lounge chair, she showed off her poolside look, which consisted of a star-studded black bikini top and linen pants.

She went on to give her millions just a peek at her bikini strings and packed on her summer bod. And, whatever green beverage she's sipping on is clearly doing her justice!

Check out the gallery to see the pics up close and personal!