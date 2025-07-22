Deals on Dorm Essentials for College Freshmen

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The new school year is fast approaching -- and for those headed to college as freshmen, it's crunch time!

We've tracked down some dorm room must-haves, from a fridge that doubles as a vanity -- from Paris Hilton, naturally -- to headphones to drown out your roomie if they snore. Here's what you need to get situated!

Get comfy with this sweet Twin XL Mattress Topper for your dorm bed.

Whether you need to crash after class ... or sleep through one in your room ... this mattress topper will keep those Zzzs coming.

It's exceptionally comfortable, with tightly woven and thin brushed microfiber fabric that's durable and soft, with an elastic deep pocket that will keep your pillow top in place even if you toss and turn.

This next one has got a celebrity's personal touch: Paris Hilton is here to usher you into your new digs with a Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge!

This mini-fridge has a mirrored door with dimmable LED lights, thermoelectric cooling and a warming function, so you can keep cosmetics, skincare items and (non-alcoholic) beverages inside as well.

Not feeling the pink? It comes in aqua and white too!

Versatility is the name of the game with this one ... and his mesh Shower Caddy Tote is perfect from those trips from your room to the communal showers.

This tote bag is not only waterproof, with a two-way zipper, and wide handle, but it's large enough to fit all of your bathroom necessities from toothbrushes to toothpaste, shampoo to facial cleansers, and everything in-between.

Sometimes you just need to block out your noisy roommate or party in the room next door -- and you can definitely do that with these Beats Noise-Canceling Headphones!

These Beats studio pro are not only comfortable to wear, but they are built to make sure you can listen to your songs without a thought on distractions, and for a whole 40 hours without needing to recharge!

And they comes in a bunch of colors -- including black, brown, dune, moon, navy, and matte white, all at the link above.

Keep it cute with this pink-heart Portable Shower Caddy!

Pack all of your shower essentials into this caddy for the easiest access to shampoo, conditioner, and whatever else you need to make sure you're fresh and ready to go! It also comes in multiple color variants and is designed for maximum convenience!

Keeping yourself organized is a recipe for success in the college world ... and this Dry Erase Board should come in handy!

Whether you want to keep it plain, grab the calendar version or the half-cork board style, all three options come with markers to write our your To Do List with ... or leave for friends on your door to write you a note if you're passed out.

Feel like a real Hollywood star with this Vanity Mirror with Lights!

This is a classic Hollywood lighted makeup mirror with LED lights that are adjustable as you need. There are 3 different modes, allowing you to light your face ... and your room. The 12 inch length and 14.4 inch width frame is the perfect size for checking yourself out before the sorority or frat party du jour.

Work harder and play hard is the motto for college, right? Well, working hard actually gets a little easier with this Desk Lamp with Charger.

On top of the various colors to choose from, this desk lamp is special cause it comes with a phone charger at its base! You also get a cup for school supplies like pencils, pens, scissors, and anything else you might need to be successful in your freshman year and beyond ... making it the perfect desk organizer.

Keep those closets under control with these Closet Organizers.

If you're seriously lacking wardrobe space in your new digs, just one of these contains a pack of 6 multifunctional hangers with 9 holes designed for maximum convenience and space saving. Just think of all the outfits you can have in your small dorm closet with these things!