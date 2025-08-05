Skims Sold Out? Face and Jaw Wrap Alternatives on Amazon!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Face sculpting is the hot new trend ... so hot that Kim Kardashian recently launched her own line of Seamless Sculpt Face Wraps with Skims and they sold out instantly!

While devotees can sign up for the waitlist, Amazon has a ton of products which also boast skin-tightening and lifting effects available to buy right now.

First up is the ParaFaciem Reusable V Line Mask, meant to help you reduce double chins and saggy skin along your face, resulting in that oh-so-desired "V-shaped" face.

The slimming strap is designed to tighten the skin, and the mask is made from breathable fabrics that makes it more comfortable to wear.

This MAREE Collagen Facial Mask with Hyaluronic Acid is another great alternative.

This V Shape Face Lift Mask has Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid ... meant to enhance skin elasticity for a defined and youthful jawline. These masks hug your face and are the perfect alternative for face lifting straps and chin straps for double chins.

Next on the list is this Stylia V Line Lifting Collagen Face Mask.

Make your jawline nice and refined, with a mask that targets stubborn areas on your head like the chin and neck. This strap claims to to support your skin's natural firmness by gently caressing the natural curves on your face.

The Chin Strap for Sleeping, Soft Silicone V-Line Lifting Mask is the next one on this list.

On top of all of the lovely features that make a good chin strap, this thing also doubles as an effective anti-snoring device -- which offers you a dual benefit solution for beauty and better sleep as well!

These masks are all about maximizing comforat and the PLANTIFIQUE V-Line Collagen Mask for face 5 PCS is no different.

This mask is infused with collagen, aloe vera, and seaweed extract to deeply moisturize and support firmer skin. It also helps to detoxify and revitalize the skin -- and help make your jawline look better than ever!

And last, but not least, there's the ROUND LAB Camellia Deep Collagen V Lifting Gel Mask 4EA!

This V-lifting mask is innovative and designed to tighten and firm your jaw and neck area. It instantly soothes and depuffs saggy skin, and is made to hug your jawline with a flexible, skin-friendly fit so it doesn't disrupt your sleep.