Lala Kent's Skincare Picks Under $50

Balling on a budget? Lala Kent doesn't know any other way!

The "Vanderpump Rules" alum is all about her skincare routine ... and just shared all of her inexpensive beauty tips and tricks with her fans in an Amazon Live. Whether you need a new lip stain or are looking for products to give you a salon-style blowout, Lala has got you covered with budget-friendly finds all under $50.

The Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask can do it all! Lala highly recommends these facial sheet masks that are like a trip to the spa ... balancing effective skincare ingredients that lead to long-lasting results.

The hydrogel mask provides deep hydration thanks to oligo-hyaluronic acid while ultra-low molecular collagen maximizes skin penetration and absorption. Plus, it contains three different kinds of probiotics to strengthen the skin’s barrier and prevent skin aging.

Lala's best tip? Put the mask in the fridge before use for a cooling sensation that'll shrink your pores and rid your skin of puffiness.

Lala doesn’t leave the house without a little lip color and Wonderskin Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Stain Kit is one of her favs.

Just apply and in just minutes you’ll have a long-lasting pigmented lip stain. Available in a variety of colors, there’s sure to be a shade to match your vibe ... whether you’re looking for a natural pink or a bold red.

If your nighttime skin routine needs a finishing touch, the medicube Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream will do the trick.

Lala says that after she’s done applying all of her other products, she turns to this skin-firming jelly cream as the last step in her routine. She puts it on her face and neck ... and sometimes even her arms and thighs. It hydrates, plumps and smoothes, leaving you with glowing and radiant skin.

Lala is totally obsessed with oils ... and the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil makes her list of favorite products.

This highly sought after facial oil is formulated to deliver cold-pressed, nutrient-rich extracts into your skin, leaving your complexion nurtured and looking radiant. Lala says her glowy skin is all thanks to this product, which is infused with advanced vitamin c and golden turmeric for instant vibrance.

And while some people may only apply oils at night, Lala says she wears this around the clock…especially since it helps “soften fine lines and wrinkles” under her makeup.

Damaged hair? It’s not an issue with the K18 Damage Shield Protective Conditioner.

With this nourishing conditioner, your luscious locks will be shielded from daily damage like UV rays, mechanical styling and environmental aggressors. Plus, it weightlessly detangles hair while fortifying follicles, softening and smoothing.

Looking for that wow factor? COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray has got you covered.

This award-winning hair treatment spray uses heat-activated polymers to block out moisture, banish frizz and effectively waterproof your hair…even in the worst humidity. You’ll have glassy-smooth, frizz-free locks that last through 3-4 shampoos.

Beachy locks year round? Yes please! This 3 Barrel Curling Iron Hair Crimper delivers natural looking curls that last all day long. It heats up in under a minute, allowing you to get your hair done without any hassle. Plus, it’s crafted with ceramic glaze coating technology meaning it provides high and even heat while protecting your hair. You’ll get healthier and shinier hair, styled exactly how you want it.

