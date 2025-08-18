Everything You Need for First Day of School Photoshoots!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Your children may think they're too cool for school ... but they're never too cool for a First Day of School photoshoot.

As kids around the country head back to class, we've pulled together everything you need for the perfect photoshoot on their first day. From cameras to backdrops and a few fierce fits, you parents out there will feel like a pro photographer with these finds.

Yes, we all use your phones now for photos ... but if you want something a little more tangible for Day 1, pick up this Fujifilm INSTAX MINI 12 Blue Bundle 2025.

This camera spits out 2" x 3" photos instantly, suitable for parents to carry with them all day in their wallets ... or framing on the fridge in some adorable First Day of School magnets (more on that in a minute).

It's fun for older kids too ... and can be used all year 'round for all your photography needs.

Keep track of your kids' growth over the school year with this First Day of School Board Sign for All Grades.

This double-sided sign has prompts for both the first and last day of school, with space for your little ones to write in their name, age, date, favorite food, favorite subject and what they want to be when they grow up. Then, have them hold it or pose next to it in their first and last day photos to see how much they've changed!

Disney is getting in on the first day of school action with this Minnie Mouse 1st Day of School Shirt.

This peach shirt has magenta letters on it that spell Happy 1st Day of School! Minnie Mouse's face is also imprinted on the shirt in lavender, making this shirt a sweet blend of smooth colors and positive first day of school vibes! And just remember, as Minnie Mouse says ... you're the best!

From Day 1 to Day 101, your kid can take on every single day of school with this sweet 101 Dalmatians Shirt!

This cute tee is another one from Disney, featuring a few playful pups and multicolored paint splotches ... to go perfectly with the real ones your kids will likely make during Arts & Crafts.

Sometimes the first day of school can make you feel like some crazy alien from another planet ... so why not get this Stitch Shirt for your little one?

This vibrant shirt features the Lilo & Stitch creature hanging upside down from the words, "First Day of School School School!" ... and comes in a bunch of color variants like black, pink, white, blue, purple, and grey!

Still craving more Disney? Bab this Mickey & Friends Shirt also celebrating the first day of school!

This shirt's got Mickey front and center with all of his friends, including Minnie, Donald, Pluto, and Daisy, as they leap through the bold and blue lettering! The shirt also comes in colors like black, grey, blue, pink, purple, and green.

Remember those mini photos your took with your new Fujifilm INSTAX? Well, now you need a way to display them on your fridge -- like with this 1st Day of School Magnetic Picture Frame set.

These are the perfect way to show off your kids ... plus, with a set of 24 frames, you can send them off to all your family members, including your kids' proud grandparents, fun uncles and more.