Bear Raids Lake Tahoe Ice Cream Parlor, Gets Caught In Act

A bear walks into an ice cream parlor ... it's not the start of a joke, it really happened!!!

A black bear nicknamed "Fuzzy" founds its way into the Ice Cream Shop at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe and made its way behind the counter ... sampling a bunch of sweets before getting busted in the act.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says deputies could barely believe their eyes when they saw the bear inside ... and they shooed Fuzzy away into the wilderness.

Photos show the bear in the shop ... and the New York Times reports Fuzzy tasted a bunch of flavors and left half-eaten tubs of ice cream behind.

Fortunately, the bear didn't cause any damage and the wild animal went inside the business when it was closed in the middle of night.