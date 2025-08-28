All the Best Labor Day Sale Deals on Amazon Right Now

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Labor Day is only a few days away ... but Amazon's Labor Day Sale is already in full swing, offering up deep discounts on some of their must-have products.

Whether you're searching for a new pair of headphones, want to upgrade your coffee machine or are in need of a new vacuum, Amazon has everything you could imagine ... and it's all available at the best prices ever. You did the work all year long ... now enjoy the sale prices you deserve.

Start your morning right with the Ninja Single-Serve Pods & Grounds Specialty Coffee Maker.

Forget the line the coffee shop and make your own cup of joe -- custom fit to your precise caffeination needs. Whether you just want a quick drink to kick start your day or you need a full 24-oz. travel mug to get you through back-to-back meetings, the Ninja has got you covered. And with four different brew styles and a built-in frother, you’ll always get exactly what you’re craving.

You'll be smiling like a star thanks to Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects + LED Light kit.

Skip the $400 trip to the dentist for teeth whitening because this product can do it all. Achieve 19 levels of whiter teeth with this budget-friendly kit that uses the same whitening ingredient that dentists do. Plus, it’s enamel safe and is highly effective…leaving you with whiter teeth in just a few weeks!

Headphones have never looked so chic with the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian collab.

The iconic brand teamed up with Kim for a collection of neutral-toned headphones that deliver rich, immersive sound wherever you go. These bluetooth headphones are guaranteed to give you an immersive 360-degree listening experience and have two distinct listening modes: fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode. Plus, they have up to 40 hours total battery life.

Keep the jams pumping even when you’re on the go with the Sonos Roam 2 Portable Smart Speaker.

This portable speaker may be small but it packs a serious musical punch. And because it’s drop resistant, fully waterproof and dustproof, it’s ready for road trips and other rugged adventures outdoors. With 10 hours of battery life, you’ll get size-defying sound all day.

Feel more secure at home with a Ring Battery Doorbell!

Know exactly who’s at your front door…even when you’re not home. With 66% more vertical coverage with the latest version, you’ll get head-to-toe video footage of what’s going on outside. Plus, it comes equipped with live view and two-way talk so you can chat with visitors before you answer the door.

Look red carpet ready, even if you’re just headed to the grocery store. The Shark SpeedStyle Pro is your one stop shop for a perfect blowout.

Not only do you get ultra-fast wet-to-dry styling but this device also prioritizes scalp health with intelligent temperature control…meaning no heat damage and no bad hair days.

Getting started with weightlifting has never been so easy with this Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights.

This lightweight set includes a range of different dumbbells, between 5 and 15 lbs, allowing beginners to have a diversified weight training regime. No matter what your age or your fitness goals, these weights are a great addition to any workout. Plus, it also comes with an easy-to-assemble storage stand.

Cleaning is a breeze with the iRobot Roomba Max 705 Vac.

If you’ve got a busy home with a few four-legged friends, this smart vacuum is sure to take a bit of work off of your plate. This next gen cleaning robot powers through dirt with advanced debris detection paired with Dual Rubber Brushes. It finds and eliminates dirt in every corner, while the self-emptying dock ensures 75 days of hands-free cleaning.

If you love the look of LED strips but want a little more color, the Govee RGBIC Strip Light 2 Pro is for you.

Available in lengths of up to 32.8 ft, these strip lights are a fun addition to any kid’s bedroom or game room. You can choose from over 100 preset scene modes or select from 16 million different colors to customize your own individual light strip. Plus, it also features over 16 music modes that sync to the beat of your music.

Kitchen tools in need of an upgrade? The KitchenAid Go Cordless Bundle has everything you need for a total revamp.

This kitchen kit includes a hand mixer, food chopper and a kitchen vacuum…as well as a 12v battery to keep everything charged. You’ll be saying goodbye to food delivery services and hello to delicious meals cooked at home.

If you’re always on the go, your hands are probably already full…so make your life a little easier with the Ninja FrostVault GoBackpack Soft Cooler.

Go hands-free with this portable cooler that has up to a 36-can storage capacity. With comfortable straps and compartments to keep food and drinks separate, you’ll never have to worry about packing multiple bags or dragging around more than one cooler.

Short on space in your apartment? Get one kitchen appliance that can do it all! The Instant Pot Vortex Slim Air Fryer has five different functions including air fry, roast, bake, broil and reheat…all in a compact design with a 6-quart capacity. Get crispy fries, golden chicken nuggets and roasted veggies…no oven or deep fryer required! Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe so cleanup is a breeze!

