Top Discounts on Speakers During Amazon's Labor Day Sale

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Whether you're rocking out to Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone or Kali Uchis -- or preparing to blast Taylor Swift's "Life of a Showgirl" when it drops -- now is the time to upgrade your speakers.

As Amazon's Labor Day Sale continues, so too do the deep discounts on speakers from brands including Bose, Sonos and JBL. So check out the best deals below -- and turn up the music -- before its too late!

Available for nearly 30% off is the Bose SoundLink Revolve+.

This is a portable speaker with 360 degree sound, long lasting battery, and a handle -- so you can carry this bad boy on your walks around the neighborhood, hikes, or hang it up on your sail boat, fancy pants!

Next on the list is the Sonos Move 2. Why settle for the first version when you can get .v2?

This speaker has new acoustic architecture which gives a higher-fidelity stereo soundstage with crisp vocals and detailed instruments to grace your ears. With deep, dynamic bass powered by the precision-tuned woofer, you can re-simulate the emotional charge of a live performance. You can also listen twice as long as the previous generation of the Move speaker!

Shop more consciously with a JBL Go 3 Eco.

Go a little greener in your music endeavors buy jamming out with this eco-friendly Bluetooth speaker ... it delivers high quality sound in a pocket-size design. The speaker is crafted from up to 90% post-consumer recycled plastic and wrapped in 100% recycled fabric ... making it a sustainable choice when shopping for your next speaker. Did we mention it comes in a bunch of fun designs to bring a pop of color to your next listening experience?

Sticking with the JBL speakers, there's also this JBL Charge 6!

On top of the powerful bass and 28 hours of playtime, this speaker's just cool to look at. Look at all the available colors! There's black with red outline letters, black with light blue buttons and maroon outline letters, blue, pink and turquoise, purple, red, beige and grey, camouflage ... the list goes on.

Next up, there's the Sonos Roam 2.

It's one of the bulkier ones on this list, sure, but this one is in every way superior to its predecessor, Roam 1, improving on all fronts. So, if you were a fan of the first, you definitely want to get the second.

Sizing down a bit, check out this Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth Shower Speaker! As the name suggests, it's your best buddy for a shower-time sing-a-long!

It's available in black, blue, green, purple and yellow, white and red, and grey. They say short and sweet's usually the best ... and if you're a Sabrina Carpenter fan, then we know you agree!

Now we're getting BIG! The JBL PartyBox Stage 320 is an item you just have to have for big house parties and ragers.

This JBL powerhouse is rocking with two 6.5 inch woofers that deliver precise and deep bass paired up with two 25mm dome tweeters that produce crystal clear high notes! This thing is loud enough to fill the size of a tennis court with your tunes. It also gives you a sick lightshow, whether you want starry lights, cool trails, or strobe effects ... and all of them are synced to your beat!

If you're a fan of the JBL speakers, then don't skip this JBL Boombox 3!

It's got a handle and comes in black or camo. But, you're here to see if it plays music good. It totally does! With massive sound and the deepest bass, you can take advantage of the new 3-way speakers that deliver the higher sensitivity of the acoustic design, sharpen clarity, and lower distortion for as monstrous of a bass as you want ... even at max volume!

