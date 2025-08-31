Gronk and Jason Tartick's Ultimate Fitness Picks on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

With summer ending, you may not need your six-pack for the beach -- but maintaining that fit physique is an all-year commitment.

Four-time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski and "The Bachelorette" fan-favorite Jason Tartick were tapped by Amazon to share their ultimate fitness picks -- and it's clear these boys know what it takes to get buff.

From workout equipment to supplements and trackers .... here's what they suggest!

Best place to start your fitness journey is with a Fitbit Inspire 3, which will help you track your progress every step of the way ... literally!

This fitbit has all-day activity tracking, monitors your heart rate 24/7, features 20+ exercise modes, automatic exercise tracking, and is even programmed to give you reminders to move around on days where you're too stagnant!

But, hey, sometimes you're just stuck at work. No problem! This fitbit also tracks your physical and mental wellness, with a daily Stress Management Score, mindfulness sessions, relaxed breathing sessions, and irregular heart rhythm notifications!

If a watch-styled fitness tracker isn't your thing, check out this Oura Ring 4 ... which can get you in the mindset of a champion just by wearing it!

This ring is even more special than a championship ring, though. After all, can a championship ring track over 30 biometrics including sleep, activity, stress, hearth health, and women's health metrics? Didn't think so! The Oura Ring delivers accurate, continuous data day-in, day-out.

Now it's time for training! Gronk has his own fitness agility training set -- check out all the equipment at your disposal to help build up your stamina and quickness with this buy!

Included in this set is a 12 foot speed ladder, 4 small cones for speed and footwork, a jump rope, massage stick, and mini loop bands. Just think of all the workouts you can accomplish with just this simple set alone!?

No, it's not a bullet-proof vest, but this ZELUS Weighted Vest is perfect for training your body to run as fast as a bullet!

This strength training weight vest is built to last with neoprene rubber fabric, double-stitching, and weighted with iron sand for extreme durability through your future workouts! It also comes with storage pockets where you can put your valuables without worrying if they'll fly off of you during your intense training sessions ... and trust us, training sessions with this vest are going to be nothing BUT intense!

Want abs like Gronk? He would recommend using the VINSGUIR Ab Roller Wheel ... Cause, you know, this is his list.

This has 3.2 inch dual wheels which offer extra support and stability compared to the common single ab wheel. It is also equipped with a knee pad gives you a comfortable workout experience and caring protection. This abs wheel targets your abdominals, hip flexors, and back muscles which will speed up your core and low back strengthening while lessoning your risk of muscle injury.

Next up, we've got this Zempox Adjustable Dumbbell Set.

It comes in multiple colors from blue, to black, purple, and pink. These Zempox weights are effortless to setup, with instant weight adjustments. The rotating mechanism gives you the ability to easily customize the weight from 2, to 3, to 4, to 5-pounds to match your workout intensity!

Another item to add to your home workout rotation is this TRX YBell Neo Series 3-in-1 Kettlebell, Dumbbell and Push Up Bar Workout Set.

This is considered the best free weight set for a home gym according to a bunch of customers. The TRX YBell is a dumbbell, kettlebell, and push-up stand all in one! The weight distribution shifts with your change in grip, which further amplifies its versatility. Get your hands on this and you'll have a body like these guys in no time.

Pilates also help you stay active, and both Gronk and Tartick are aware of their benefits ... which is why they included this JANUA Pilates Board on their list!

This is a 5-in-1 Pilates sliding board that comes in black, pink, or purple. It's designed to give you the intense workouts you're looking for, and built to be as compact as possible ... with foldable parts that help with storage bigtime.

Pump up the jams while you pump your muscles with this Bumpboxx Bluetooth Boombox Ultra Plus.

Just look at this beast! It comes in multiple colors, but the multicolor graffiti style is the coolest! It has a rechargeable lithium battery, and produces loud and clear music with deep bass and powerful sound to really amp you up during your most intense gym sessions ... at home, of course.

Bonus: It's great for house parties, too!

And finally, after a tough day of workouts, you have to provide your body with the right nutrients to grow and recover ... and that's easy to do with this Amazing Grass Greens Blend Superfood!

This is the brand's most popular blend, which combines alkalizing farm fresh greens and wholesome fruits and vegetables with nutrient-rich superfoods for a delicious combo that will make you feel incredible every single day.