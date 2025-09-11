Stock Your Kitchen with Baking Needs for Fall

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Pumpkin Spice season is officially here -- and it's time to stock your home with all your baking must-haves for fall.

Whether you're making pumpkin bread or chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rolls or apple pies -- here's everything you need for your seasonal culinary adventures.

Let's start with this STAUB Ceramic 0.75-qt Petite Pumpkin dish, which will really help get you into the fall spirit.

This elegant design, as the name suggests, is shaped like a pumpkin and comes in both burnt orange and black. The handles make it easy to grip, while the dish can be used in the microwave, broiler, and oven, able to withstand up to 572°F and can be stored in the freezer too!

Wanna perfect your soufflé this fall ... or just want to have cute fall-themed ramekins in the house? Then this 6 Pcs Fall Ramekins set will do the trick!

These six pumpkin-shaped dishes are perfect for baking and displaying your yummy autumnal snacks with style and consistency! They are crafted from quality ceramic, made to be both durable and not easily broken. They are also microwave safe, oven safe, and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Also, these babies can hold up to 6 ounces of whatever delicious snacks you want them to hold!

Alright, time for the good stuff ... the recipes. Take a look at this Pumpkin Recipes book to inspire yourself this autumn with the fall-iest of baking specialties that will make your home smell like heaven, and your mouth salivate for more!

What better way to start your mornings off right than with some pumpkin pancakes, waffles, muffins, scones, and all of those other warm pastries? Or how about a bowl of pumpkin soup for lunch, creamy pumpkin-pasta for dinner, or any other delicious pumpkin-styled baking good this book can teach you in its 192 pages?!

The possibilities are endless.

When baking, you've got to keep your hands safe from those high temperatures! And if you like sticking with the autumn theme, these Oven Mitts and Pot Holders will do just that!

This set is here for any situation you can think of where you could accidentally burn yourself ... from taking a pan or steaming pot out of the oven, tending to a grill, or even draining hot water. These mitts and potholders are engineered to withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees ... Fahrenheit, not Kelvin - don't get smart with us!

Sur'pies'! This Harvest Fields 3D Pumpkin Covered Pie Carrier is the best Fall-themed partner for your precious and perennial pastries!

This charming 3D Pumpkin Design is just about the cutest thing you can have in your kitchen. There's a farmhouse vibe with a touch of autumn elegance to every dish that's kept inside, or near to this realistic, sculpted pumpkin lid! It is 10.5 inches in diameter, and the ideal way to store your pies, quiches, and tarts for those fall time family gatherings.

Next item on the list is here to make your baking designs just a little bit extra ... because why not? Take a look at the Nordic Ware 93448 Wheat & Pumpkin Cast Loaf Pan!

This sweet bronze design has a 6 cup capacity, is made of cast aluminum, and washable by hand with warm soapy water. It withstands up to 400 degrees, and is here to make some sweet leaf and pumpkin designs on your already sweet baked goodies!

Last, but certainly not least, we've got the McCormick Baking Essentials for your activities in the kitchen during the fall and beyond!

So, what are you getting with these baking essentials? Well, all the fall faves -- including jars of Cream of Tartar, Allspice, Nutmeg, Ground Cloves, Ginger, Pumpkin Pie Space, and finally, a larger container of ground Cinnamon!

Our only ask? Shared the goods when baking!