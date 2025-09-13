Top Moisturizers to Fight Dry Skin This Fall

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

As fall approaches, we all have something to worry about -- no, not haunted houses or stressing over your Halloween costume -- but seasonal dryness!

As cold, dry air starts moving in, so too does dry, cracked and undernourished skin. To fight back, we've picked out some products designed to help you stay moisturized ... so you can enjoy all your pumpkin spice in peace.

Starting with La Riche-Posay Toleraine Double Repair Face Moisturizer, one of the most dependable face moisturizers out there.

This cream helps restore your skin. It's made with a high concentration of Prebiotic Thermal Water, Ceramide-3, Niacinamide & Glycerin ... in other words, it's legit! Plus, it's fragrance and oil free, so it won't clog your pores ... and hydrate skin for up to 48 hours.

This Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Face Cream Moisturizer is another alternative to combat dryness.

It's a fast-absorbing, cushiony moisturizing cream with 5 Ceramides plus Panthenol that strengthens the skin barrier. It gives a whole 100 hours of moisture after one use. After 4 weeks, allegedly, it's clinically shown to strengthen skin's barrier! Just apply day and night, avoid the eye area, and voila, your face will be impervious to that fall wind.

No, these aren't AirPods ... but LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer!

It's a clinically backed, barrier-boosting cream powered by Korean skincare technology. This cream delivers effective, long-lasting hydration, visibly firms, and soothes the skin.

Next up is the Clinique 3-Step Refresher Course Skincare Set For Dry Combination Skin Types.

With this set, you get mini sizes of all 3 steps in this Cleanser Refresher Course kit for drier skin types. It’s simple: cleanse with the green bottle, exfoliate with the lavender one, and moisturize with the yellow bottle.

Moving on, there's the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream, which also offers up major relief.

This is an ultra-hydrating facial cream with 4.5% Squalane and Glacial Glycoprotein for a uniquely boosted and deeply hydrated layer of skin. It works to reduce redness and infuse a calming sensation, for a healthier-looking complexion.

And lastly, you can give the Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream a try!

The cream is a Dermatologist-recommended multi-purpose skin barrier product. Its unique post-biotic ingredient promotes a healthy microbiome ideal for skin restoration. And, it's clinically shown to restore the skin in 48 hours.