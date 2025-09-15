Jeans Under $50 from Amazon Essentials' New Denim Collection

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Amazon Essentials just got even better. With the launch of their new denim collection, you can now stock up on your favorite wardrobe staples for fall ... and all for less than $50.

These premium pieces were crafted with high quality denim that doesn’t compromise on comfort or style. With on-trend items like wide leg jeans and trucker jackets -- like the ones seen here on Wednesday's Emma Myers and Post Malone -- you're sure to find something you'll love.

Every dude needs a denim jacket…and you can't go wrong with a classic like the Amazon Essentials Men's Low Stretch Regular-Fit Denim Jacket.

This versatile jacket is crafted from tough, durable denim…with just a hint of stretch for comfort and ease of movement. It’s the perfect layering piece to add to your closet and since it keeps its shape even after multiple washes, it’s sure to stay in your wardrobe for years to come.

If you’ve been wearing the same pair of jeans since 2018, it’s probably time to upgrade. Find your perfect pair with the Amazon Essentials Men's Relaxed-Fit Jeans.

Available in a variety of washes for all occasions, these vintage-inspired jeans provide a flattering fit for everyone…generously cut without bulk for a flattering silhouette. And with just a touch of stretch, they won’t sag and you’ll be comfortable all day long.

Looking for a more classic style? The Amazon Essentials Men’s Straight Fit Jeans sit at the waist and are fitted through the hip and thigh with a straight leg.

Each pair is crafted from structured, substantial fabric, guaranteeing that these jeans keep their shape even after being washed multiple times. And for less than $30, you can’t beat a pair of jeans at such an affordable price.

Amazon is stocked up on jeans for the ladies too…and the Amazon Essentials Women’s Ultra Soft Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jean is a pair you’re gonna want to add to your wardrobe.

Say goodbye to uncomfortable denim because these jeans are made from an ultra soft mid-weight, cotton blend. They’ve got a super comfortable feel and a fluid drape, meaning they’ll be flattering and cozy.

Flare jeans are so back and these Amazon Essentials Women’s High Stretch High-Rise Flare Jean are an immediate add-to-cart.

With an ultra flattering silhouette, these high-waisted jeans sit just above the natural waist and are fitted through the hip and thigh, tapering at the knee with a flared leg. Whether you’re wearing the dark black wash to the office or the ice blue light wash to the farmer’s market, you’re guaranteed to look good.

There’s no basic quite like a denim jacket. This Amazon Essentials Women’s Regular-Fit Low Stretch Denim Button-Front Trucker Jacket will go with pretty much everything in your closet…from mini skirts to statement tops to sundresses.

And if you’re bold enough, you can even double up on the denim and pair it with your favorite jeans for a classic Canadian tuxedo.

